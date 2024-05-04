6 best WNBA players with signature shoes ft. Sabrina Ionescu

The WNBA is heading towards a new and exciting era with its present stars and upcoming talents ready to take the league to a higher level.

Since getting established in 1997, the league has produced quite a crop of basketball icons who have made their mark in the sport, with some of them earning signature shoe deals.

While Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are getting their shoe lines launched this season, there are may others in the history of the league who became signature shoe endorsers. They include Rebecca Lobo, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, Cynthia Cooper, Nikki McCray and Chamique Holdsclaw.

Of course, not all can be the best, but here's a list of six WNBA players who have had the best signature shoe lines:.

Six WNBA players who had the best signature shoe line

#1 Sabrina - Nike Sabrina 1

The most popular women's basketball shoe in the market right now, Sabrina Ionescu has her Nike Sabrina 1 sneaker worn buy some NBA players in games as well.

Even if the shoe line was just launched in 2023, it's one of the hottest selling sneakers in the market. It has also earned praise for its design, cushioning and midfoot band system, which makes it a practical shoe to play in.

#2 Breanna Stewart - Puma Stewie

From prodigy to WNBA star, Breanna Stewart got Puma to call her and start her own sneaker line in 2022.

The Puma Stewie is in its third year and version. Thr shoe sports a savvy design and latest technology in creating basketball sneakers.

#3 Elena Dele Donne - Nike Air Deldon

A sneaker launched in 2022, the Elena Delle Donne Nike Air Deldon features a state-of-the-art FlyEase technology. It has a collapsible heel and one-hand strap for easy wear, making it a convenient shoe to pick for its practicality.

However, the successor or this shoe line will have to wait, as Dele Donne has temporarily stepped away from basketball.

#4 Diana Taurasi - Nike Shox DT, Nike Air Max Taurasi

Coming to the league in the mid-2000s, Diana Taurasi took the WNBA by storm, and Nike came calling her to represent a shoe line that they designed for her, with the DT3 featuring Air Max technology.

The Nike Air Shox DT followed in 2006 but it got discontinued in production.

#5 Candace Parker - Adidas Ace Commander, Ace Versatility

In 2010, Candace Parker made history as the first woman basketball player to earn a shoe deal from sneaker giant Adidas.

She had two designs out in the market but had the like ceased afterward. Still, Parker's influence in the game remains as she teams up with Adidas to co-launch an apparel and sneaker line in Exhibit A and Exhibit B.

#6 Sheryl Swoopes - Nike Air Swoopes

The OG in this list and pioneer WNBA player who got a shoe line, Sheryl Swoopes launched the Nike Air Swoops in 1995. It had a long run from 1995 to 2002 and got re-released in 2018 due to her impact and legacy to women's basketball.