"9th in your rankings, but 1st in your nightmares": Caitlin Clark fan absolutely destroys WNBA players with savage message over disrespect

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 02, 2025 04:32 GMT
"9th in your rankings, but 1st in your nightmares": Caitlin Clark fan absolutely destroys WNBA players with savage message over disrespect. (Image Credit: Getty)
"9th in your rankings, but 1st in your nightmares": Caitlin Clark fan absolutely destroys WNBA players with savage message over disrespect. (Image Credit: Getty)

A Caitlin Clark fan went viral on Tuesday after showing up at the Target Center for the Commissioner's Cup Final with a bold and unmissable placard. Just before tip-off between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx, a video of the fan holding the sign quickly lit up the internet, thanks to the brutally direct message she had written.

Standing proudly in front of the cameras, the fan made sure the basketball world took notice. Her placard took aim at WNBA players, calling them out for what she perceived as blatant disrespect toward Clark, referencing how the Fever star was shockingly ranked ninth in the players’ All-Star voting.

"9th in your rankings, but 1st in your nightmares," the fan's message read.
The 2025 WNBA All-Star voting results were unveiled on Monday and fans were left stunned to see Caitlin Clark ranked ninth in the players' ballot. The surprising outcome sparked a massive wave of debate across social media, with countless fans and analysts accusing WNBA players of harboring animosity toward the Indiana Fever star.

Despite the snub from her peers, Clark received overwhelming support from the public. The former Iowa standout shattered records by amassing nearly 1.3 million fan votes, the highest in WNBA history. She also secured third place in the media vote, further cementing her widespread popularity and impact on the league.

Edited by Atishay Jain
