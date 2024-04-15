Alissa Pili WNBA Draft 2024 projection: Projected pick and landing spots explored

Largely expected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming WNBA draft on April 16, Alaska native Alissa Pili is a 22-year-old small forward. Standing at 6 2’, Pili is one of the most notable names to have declared for the WNBA draft and is largely looked at as a player with a huge potential upside.

However, her defensive frailties and lack of size mean that questions have also been raised about her defensive prowess. Alissa spent the first three years of college at USC, before spending her final two years playing for the Utah Utes, where she has, especially in the last two seasons, established herself as one of the most impressive scorers set to join the WNBA.

Pili’s development at Utah has been phenomenal. After averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 assists in her final season with USC, owing to her inability to establish herself as the starting forward, Pili then went on to more than double her output in her final season with Utah. She averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, all career-highs during her time in college.

Regardless, considering her shooting ability (55% overall and 40.3% from the 3), Pili is largely expected to be a first-round pick.

ESPN’s projection places her at 9th for the upcoming draft (Dallas Wings), while Sporting Sun believes she will hear her name for the 10th pick, which will send her to Connecticut Sun.

NBA Draft Room follows ESPN’s example and expects Pili to be called at number 9, while CBS Sports also believes she will be the number 10 pick in the upcoming draft.

Regardless, Pili is one of the brightest prospects to have divided opinion for this draft, with a range of sources, such as Yahoo, expecting the player to not be a top-15 pick. Instead, Yahoo believe that she will only be drafted with the 19th pick in the draft, which will also see her joining the Sun.

Alissa Pili wants to fulfill her ‘dream’ of being a first-round WNBA draft pick

The speculation and the lack of clarity surrounding Pili’s projection means that the player is likely more nervous than excited. Speaking during a pre-draft interview, she talked about how she has used the doubt surrounding her stock as an inspiration over the past couple of seasons, which is the major reason behind her marked resurgence.

Regardless, the player’s biggest strengths are undoubtedly her shooting skills, as she already looks like a finished product with respect to efficiency. Of course, she will need time to settle down in the WNBA and will largely need to work on her physicality and defensive prowess, which is the most notable weakness in her game.

Regardless, despite the question marks, she looks at herself as a jack of all trades:

“On the court [they’ll be getting] just someone that is versatile and can do a little bit of everything. Somebody who is consistent and will work hard just to earn my way up, just because I know there is a lot of experience in the league so I am just excited to learn and take in any new things to make me a better player.”

Talking about the support she has received during her time with Utah, she mentioned she is super-appreciative, and is solely focused on being the best version of herself, as well as a role model for younger players who follow in her footsteps.

