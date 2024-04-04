How does WNBA draft work? Closer look at rules and eligibility

The 2024 WNBA draft on April 15 has a deep talent pool that feature players such as Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. With the amount of new star power joining the league, there are new WNBA fans who needs to get acquainted with how the draft works.

The WNBA Draft is an annual event that usually happens in April right after the NCAA Final Four tournament.

The players become eligible after completing their college eligibility or declaring early. For players who are in the Elite Eight, or even deeper in the tourney, are expected to declare 48 hours after their campaign ends. International players are also expected to declare as well, while meeting certain criteria.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Just like the NBA, the WNBA draft order is determined by a lottery system and the odds are dependant on teams' performance in the previous season. The draft is three rounds long and the selection order follows a snake format to create balance of getting early picks and subsequent rounds' reversals.

Upon selection, WNBA teams gain exclusive rights on their drafted players and can start contract discussions. Players who are not chosen become unrestricted free agents allowing them to sign with any interested team.

2024 WNBA Draft details and draft order

The 2024 WNBA draft is presented by State Farm and is scheduled for April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music located in New York City. ESPN is the official broadcast partner and it will start the telecast by 7:30 p.m. EDT.

The Indiana Fever owns the top pick after winning the draft lottery on Dec. 10, 2023. This is the second consecutive year that they will be picking first overall after getting Aliyah Boston in the 2023 WNBA draft.

Here is the first-round draft order:

Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky (From Phoenix) Los Angeles Sparks (From Seattle) Dallas Wings (From Chicago) Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx Chicago Sky (From Atlanta, via Los Angeles) Dallas Wings Connecticut Sun New York Liberty Atlanta Dream (From Las Vegas, via Los Angeles)

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes is expected to go first overall, according to numerous WNBA mock drafts.

Other players that are expected to go in the first round are Cameron Rink, Rickea Jackson, Kamilla Cardoso, Aaliyah Edwards, Georgia Amoore, Angel Reese, Jacy Sheldon, Charisma Osbourne, Alissa Pili, Nyadiew Puoch and Elizabeth Kitley.