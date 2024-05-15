The LA Sparks host the Atlanta Dream at the Walter Pyramid on Tuesday (May. 15) with hopes of faring better than they did last season. The rebuilding LA unit has good news in the form of Stanford's Cameron Brink and Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, whom they drafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The question here will be whether the two rookies can develop into reliable players throughout the season.

The Dream finished 19–21 last season. They'd be hoping to start the season on a winning note.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks: Preview, starting lineups, Prediction and odds

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks odds

The tip-off between the Dream and the Sparks is slated for 10 pm ET. The game will be televised on NBA TV Canada, PeachtreeTV and Peachtree Sports Network. Fans can also watch the game on Spectrum SportsNet. Ahead of the matchup, here's a quick look at the odds:

Spread: Dream -5.5, Sparks +5.5

Moneyline: Dream -225, Sparks +180

Total (o/u): Dream o159.5, Sparks u159.5

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks preview

Lexie Brown, Kia Nurse and Dearica Hamby form the major cogs in the Sparks unit, along with new import Cameron Brink, who showcased her mettle with a stellar block during the preseason game against the Seattle Storm.

If their two wins in as many games in the preseason are any indication, LA's offense seems to have received a boost.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard will be the big names for the Atlanta Dream this season. Last season, Parker-Tyus averaged 6.7 rebounds for the side, Gray was the second-best scorer with 17.1 points per contest, and Howard led with 17.5 points and 3.5 assists. The Dream is better equipped to deal with the Sparks on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks: Predicted Starting Lineups

Expect both teams to field the starters they went with in the preseason games. The Dream has listed Jordin Canada as day-to-day.

With that, Haley Jones takes PG and Rhyne Howard slots in at SG. Allisha Grey at SF and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus at PF, along with Tina Charles at C, round up the starting five. Naz Hillmon, Laeticia Amihere and Ariel Powers come in as the rotation options.

The Sparks will likely start with Layshia Clarendon and Lexie Brown at PG and SG. Kia Nurse and Cameron Brink share forward duties at SF and PF. Dearica Hamby at C is the projected starting five.

Atlanta Dream vs LA Sparks prediction

Expect Atlanta to cover the spread in their first contest of the season. They have the experience and the game to get the Sparks unit, who have looked impressive in the preseason.

But teams tend to play their best as they get some time under their legs, and that's likely to be the case on Wednesday. Mark a win for the Dream.