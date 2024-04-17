Caitlin Clark surpasses Diana Taurasi’s WNBA draft night record by a whopping 4 times

The 2024 WNBA draft was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sporting events due to Caitlin Clark's popularity. Tons of fans tuned in last night to watch where the promising young star would end up. Many didn't just watch the draft but also watched the draftees arrive at the orange carpet.

Due to the talent available, several fans compared the 2024 WNBA draft class to some of the NBA's iconic draft classes. One significant reason behind it is Clark, who's been famous since her junior year at Iowa.

A day has passed since the draft and a few have analyzed the viewership numbers. According to sources, last night's event was the most-viewed WNBA draft of all time. What's even more interesting is that Clark and her draft class have surpassed the 2004 draft class that featured Diana Taurasi.

The Athletic's Richard Deitsch wrote on social media:

"The previous viewership record for the WNBA Draft came in 2004 for Diana Taurasi’s draft year. That Draft drew 601,000 viewers. This is up 300 percent in viewership from last year."

Expand Tweet

With Clark's popularity, the WNBA seemed to have gained more fans. This is a good sign for the league as it will help them with revenue and the players will have an increase in their salaries. It's a possible scenario for the league as the younger players seem to have a huge following coming from college.

The viewership could also increase on Clark's debut. The Indiana Fever will have their first game of the season on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.

Also read: Caitlin Clark’s BF Connor McCaffery has cryptic reaction to Iowa star’s draft day outfit

Caitlin Clark's rookie salary revealed

It's no secret that the WNBA has struggled to make a significant amount of money to pay their players. But that hasn't stopped female basketball players from joining the league. Earlier today, Caitlin Clark's rookie salary was revealed and it didn't look good.

At the Indiana Fever, Clark has an initial four-year deal of $338K, with a player option in the final year. Given that she's left a legacy in college basketball, many expect her to earn more.

Expand Tweet

Clark's NIL deal has a valuation of $3.5 million which is more than her rookie deal. Indiana's rookie can still make a lot more money on endorsement deals. With her popularity and talent, she could even change the course of women's sports.

Also read: "INDIANA LETS GOOOOO": Caitlin Clark hypes up fans for WNBA transition after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback