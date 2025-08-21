Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty Prediction and Betting Tips = Aug. 21 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty matchup is one of four WNBA games scheduled for Thursday. The Sky are looking to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Liberty want to create some separation from the Atlanta Dream for the second seed in the standings.
Chicago has been struggling since the All-Star break, mainly due to Angel Reese's absence because of a back issue. The defending champions have also been inconsistent following Breanna Stewart's knee injury. They managed to keep afloat on the back of Sabrina Ionescu.
Fans can watch the Sky-Liberty game on local channels WCIU in Chicago and WWOR-My9 in New York. It's also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and Liberty Live, which are paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Sky (+750) vs. Liberty (-1200)
Spread: Sky +14.5 (-110) vs. Liberty -14.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Sky o164 (-111) vs. Liberty u164 (-111)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Preview
The Sky have been officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday after the LA Sparks defeated the Dallas Wings. Angel Reese's back injury caused her to miss the majority of games after the All-Star break, which doomed Chicago's chances of making the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Liberty have managed to keep their place as a top-four team despite injuries to Jonquel Jones before the All-Star break and Breanna Stewart after. Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud are doing their best to help the defending champions finish with home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Predicted Starting Lineups
Sky
G - Ariel Atkins | G - Rachel Banham | F - Michaela Onyenwere | F - Angel Reese | C - Kamilla Cardoso
Liberty
G - Natasha Cloud | G - Sabrina Ionescu | F - Leonie Fiebich | F - Emma Meesseman | C - Jonquel Jones
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Betting Tips
Sabrina Ionescu has an over/under of 18.5 points, which is lower than her season average of 19.1 points per game. Ionescu has EVEN (-118) odds for Wednesday's game against the Sky. She has gone under 18.5 points in her last seven games.
Angel Reese is favored to go over 25.5 points and rebounds against the Liberty. Reese has gone over 25.5 points and rebounds in four of her last five games. Bet on the Sky forward to go OVER (-120) easily and grab another double-double.
Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Prediction
The Sky are the heavy favorites to win the game against the Liberty this Wednesday. Chicago has a chance if Reese can inspire her team, but the prediction is an easy win for New York. The total is expected to go OVER 164 points.