Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction, Starting Lineup and Odds | WNBA 2024 season (May 30)

WNBA defending champions Las Vegas Aces returned to winning ways against Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever. They will now take on the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center on May 30. A’ja Wilson stole the show with a game-high 29 points and 15 rebounds as both Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young were amongst the points, scoring 20 and 22, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Minnesota Lynx on the other hand have enjoyed a stellar start to the season and currently boast a 4-1 record. Kayla McBride is in impressive form and top-scored with 31 points in their latest victory over the Atlanta Dream.

They have a chance of making it a hat trick of wins when they face the LV Aces.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Preview, Starting Lineups and Prediction

Set to be played out at the Target Center, the match will tip-off at 5:30 AM GMT+5:30. It will be telecast live on multiple channels, including the Bally Sports North Extra, Fox 5 Vegas, and SSSEN.

WNBA League Pass subscribers will also have access to the livestream on the official WNBA platform.

Expand Tweet

Moneyline: Minnesota Lynx: +220, LV Aces: - 220

Spread: LV Aces: -6

Total (o/u): 172.5

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Game Preview

The LV Aces, despite being on an away stretch, are the obvious favorites for this one. They have their three major superstars in rampant form and barring a blip against Phoenix Mercury, have won every game. The Aces have also seen their bench respond with better production since the beginning of the campaign.

Kate Martin has averaged five points per game off the bench while Sydney Colson has also contributed despite not starting a single match. The Lynx have won two straight games since their thrilling one-point defeat to the Connecticut Sun. However, they might find themselves struggling to contain a team that has yet to score less than 89 points in any game thus far.

We expect a high-scoring matchup in which the Aces end up winning due to their wealth of offensive threats.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups and depth charts

Minnesota Lynx lineups and depth chart

Alanna Smith C, Bridget Carleton F, Napheesa Collier F, Kayla McBride G, Courtney Williams G

Guards Forwards Centers Kiersten Bell Emma Cannon A'Ja Wilson Kate Martin Alysha Clark Kiah Stokes Chelsea Gray Megan Gustafson Jackie Young Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces lineups and depth chart

Kelsey Plum G, Jackie Young G, Alysha Clark F, Kiah Stokes F, A'Ja Wilson C

Guards Forwards Centers Kelsey Plum Kiah Stokes A'ja Wilson Chelsea Gray Alysha Clark Megan Gustafson Jackie Young Emma Cannon Kierstan Bell Sydney Colson



Dyaisha Fair Kate Martin

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx are also in form and have multiple offensive threats that can pose a problem for the Aces. However, the Aces’ strengths, coupled with Diamond Miller’s absence imply that the defending champions enter this game as favorites. A lot will depend on Lynx's ability to contain Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and A’Ja Wilson.