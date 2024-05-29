New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury | Prediction and odds (May 29, 2024)

The New York Liberty will be looking to hit back after two back-to-back losses when they take on the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After starting their season with a hattrick of wins, Sabrina Ionescu & Co. were handed their first loss of the season by Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

They followed it up with an 84-67 loss against the Minnesota Lynx, in a game in which they came back to tie the score from 21 points down.

The Phoenix Mercury, on the other hand, started their road trip with a disastrous offensive display in a 70-47 loss against the Connecticut Sun. They have also lost two games on the bounce and will take on Minnesota to conclude the away stretch.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: Betting tips, Preview, Starting lineups and Prediction

The matchup will tip-off at 4:30 AM GMT+5:30 at the Barclays Center and will be available to be live telecast on multiple platforms.

This includes Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports channels, as well as on Mercury Live (livestream). Furthermore, subscribers of the WNBA League Pass will also be able to watch the game live on the WNBA official platform.

Spread: Liberty: -13.5, Mercury: +13.5

Moneyline: Liberty: -1000

Total (o/u): 168

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

The New York Liberty are the obvious favorites for this one, despite their recent form.

The Liberty saw Breanna Stewart produce a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in their loss against the Lynx in a game that saw the team struggle with shooting across the board. Sabrina Ionescu finished with just 13 points and is due for a big performance after managing 19 against the Sky.

The Mercury have multiple injury concerns, with the likes of Sug Sutton, Rebecca Allen and Brittney Griner unavailable for the matchup.

Set to take on last year’s NBA finalists, the Mercury seemingly have their task cut out and will be looking at Diana Taurasi and Kahleah Copper to deliver. Barring which, an easy win for Liberty might be on the cards.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury starting lineups, rotations, and substitutions

The New York Liberty’s lack of injury troubles means that they are expected to stick to the same starting five that they had last time around.

Sabrina Ionescu (SG), Courtney Vandersloot (PG), Jonquel Jones (C), Breanna Stewart (SF) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (PF) can be expected to start.

The likes of Kayla Thornton, Nyara Sabally and Kennedy Burke will be available off the bench.

For the Mercury, Natasha Mack (C), Kahleah Copper (PF), Rebecca Allen (SF), Diana Taurasi (SG) and Natasha Cloud (PG) are expected to start.

Sophie Cunningham, Liz Dixon and Morgan Bertsch will come off the bench.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The New York Liberty are the obvious favorites for this one, considering the superstars they have at their disposal. They have lost their last two games and will be looking to hit back against the Mercury.

The Mercury started off their away stretch in disastrous fashion and will be the clear second-fiddle for this matchup, considering the injuries they are currently dealing with.