Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (May 28)

The Phoenix Mercury are looking to become the first team to beat the Connecticut Sun this season. The Mercury are coming off a 107-92 blowout loss to the Dallas Wings, while the Sun won their fifth game in a row to start the season, beating Chicago Sky 86-82 in their last game.

Phoenix has a 3-2 record after starting the campaign with a loss to the defending champions Las Vegas Aces. They bounced back with consecutive wins against the Atlanta Dream, Aces and the Washington Mystics before losing to the Wings.

Meanwhile, the Sun have been impressive with five wins in as many games this season. Alyssa Thomas remains a catalyst on offense, while DeWannar Bonner has played consistently.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun schedule and odds

The Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun game is on Tuesday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut.

It starts at 7 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports. It's also available through the local channels Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix and NBC Sports Boston in Connecticut.

Moneyline: Mercury (+275) vs Sun (-350)

Spread: Mercury +7.5 (-110) vs Sun -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mercury u165.5 (-110) vs Sun o165.5 (-110)

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun preview

The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun have faced each other 49 times since the 2005 season. The Sun are ahead 28-21 in the all-time head-to-head matchup against Phoenix.

However, the Mercury won last year's season series 2-1. The last game between the two teams was on Sept. 1, 2023, with the Sun beating the Mercury 84-74 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun injury report and starting lineups

Brittney Griner and Rebecca Allen are listed as out, while Sug Sutton is questionable for the Mercury. Here's how coach Nate Tibbetts could line up tonight:

G - Natasha Cloud | G - Diana Taurasi | G - Kaleah Cooper | F - Sophie Cunningham | F - Natasha Mack

Liz Dixon, Morgan Bertsch and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are expected to get more minutes due to injuries to Rebecca Allen and Brittney Giner.

Meanwhile, the Sun could be without Abbey Hsu, who is listed as out. Coach Stephanie White could use the following starting five:

G - Tyasha Harris | G - Dijonai Carrington | G - DeWanna Bonner | F - Alyssa Thomas | F - Brionna Jones

The Mercury's current rotation includes Tiffany Mitchell, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Rachel Banham.

Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun prediction

The Sun are the slight favorites to beat the Mercury. They have the homecourt advantage with a deadly combo of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner

Oddsmakers predict the Sun to get the win and the Mercury to cover the spread. The total is expected to be under 165.5 points.