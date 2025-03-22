2× WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike gets caked in her face for special birthday surprise

Chiney Ogwumike has not yet been officially announced from the WNBA. But with the way her sports broadcaster and basketball analyst career is moving forward, it wouldn't be surprising to consider that she is all in.

Ad

The WNBA player has become a full-time sports analyst at ESPN and is often seen breaking down games with Kendrick Perkins and others.

On Friday, March 21, Ogwumike celebrated her 33rd birthday with her ESPN colleagues Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter at the "In The Studio" show. To her surprise, one of the crew members brought a cake to the big table.

Emotional Chiney Ogwumike picked up the cake and hilariously tried to scare Carter, gesturing to cake her face. In return, Carter took the cake from the WNBA player and did the same. However, when Ogwumike didn't flinch, she went ahead and rubbed the entire cake on Chiney's face.

Ad

Trending

Ogwumike hilariously took her pieces from her face and started eating them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chiney Ogwumike was selected No. 1 overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft. After winning Rookie of the Year with the Connecticut Sun, she traveled overseas to play in Italy where she suffered a knee injury. This forced her to miss the entire 2015 WNBA season. A year later, she suffered another season-ending Achilles injury.

Her last contract ended in 2023 with the LA Sparks, playing 31 games in the season. However, she didn't sign a new contract in the next season when she became an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Ad

In 2018, Chiney Ogwumike became the first ever black woman to host a radio show for ESPN. For now, it seems like she is very much happy doing full-time broadcasting work with ESPN.

Chiney Ogwumike partners with Peacock to create the first-ever WNBA TV series

Chiney Ogwumike is not limiting herself to the sports broadcasting and basketball analyst role. The free agent WNBA player is taking another groundbreaking step in the entertainment business.

Ad

The former LA Sparks player is busy creating a WNBA basketball-based TV series, "The W," with Peacock. Earlier this month, in a conversation with Deadline, Ogwumike said that with women's sports at a new height, she is also taking a big shot at creating an opportunity for herself.

"Our mission with Victorious is to build a future where women in sports can win big," said Ogwumike. "One of the most invaluable lessons that I have learned as a professional athlete, broadcaster and ambassador is that we no longer have to wait for opportunities, we can create them.

Ad

"We are in an era where barriers are being broken, ceilings are being shattered and the world is finally taking notice. And with our groundbreaking first project, we will bring the main topic to the mainstream."

Expand Tweet

Chiney Ogwumike said that the story revolves around a big-time rookie navigating the sports world and business with her agent who is also very much new in the market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback