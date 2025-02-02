$300,000 Fever legend makes feelings known on DeWanna Bonner joining Caitlin Clark’s Fever

Indiana Fever legend Tamika Catchings was one of the big names reacting to her former team acquiring DeWanna Bonner in free agency. Bonner, who is a six-time All-Star and a two-time WNBA champion was one of the leading players on the Connecticut Sun last season.

Catchings, who played 15 seasons with the team reacted to a post by ESPN's Alexa Philippou on X, formerly known as "Twitter." Catchings was happy with the team acquiring Bonner.

"👀👀👀 Love this for @DEEBONNER24❤️ and the @IndianaFever 🥰🙌🏽 #FreeAgency," she wrote.

The stamp of approval from the $300,000 Fever legend [per celebritynetworth.com] should make Indiana fans happy.

Catchings is inarguably the greatest player in Indiana's franchise history. She remains the franchise leader in almost all major categories, including points scored, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

She also leads the franchise in games played and three-pointers made. Catchings is the only player in the franchise history to have her #24 jersey retired.

The Hall of Fame player won the MVP award in 2011. She also helped the team win its first and only title in 2012 when she won the Finals MVP award. Catchings is a five-time Defensive Player of the Year. She is also a 10x All-Star player.

Indiana Fever's new look after DeWanna Bonner trade

The Indiana Fever have made their intentions clear for the 2025 WNBA season; they want to be champions. DeWanna Bonner wasn't the only big-name addition to the team roster during free agency.

Previously, they added Sophie Cunningham and Natasha Howard before Bonner. It is interesting to see how they are approaching this free agency.

One of the factors that was missing from Indiana's roster last season was defense. The addition of Cunningham and Howard to the roster is a big upgrade for their defense.

Moreover, Caitlin Clark's team was second-to-last in the defensive rating last season and still made the playoffs. With a revamped roster providing better defense, they are only going to improve.

But Clark and her team are becoming even more dangerous on offense, making them title contenders. Caitlin Clark has already proven her elite style of play both as a scorer and as a facilitator. Cunningham will also add a 3-point shooting threat to the Fever, something they missed last season.

Moreover, the team successfully retained Kelsey Mitchell. With Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston on the roster, there are very few teams that could easily beat this Indiana team.

