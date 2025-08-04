  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Indiana Fever
  • "5th win without Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans hyped as Fever take down Seattle Storm to record 5-game win streak this season

"5th win without Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans hyped as Fever take down Seattle Storm to record 5-game win streak this season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 04, 2025 00:04 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Fever achieving longest franchise win streak since 2012 after win against the Storm [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to the Indiana Fever recording their fifth straight win on Sunday. After winning against the Las Vegas Aces, the Chicago Sky, the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings, Indiana defeated the Seattle Storm, one of the best teams in the league. Three of the five straight wins have come on the road.

Ad

The Fever own the longest active win streak in the WNBA. It's also the second time in two seasons that they've won five in a row.

In this season's streak, all wins have come when Indiana has been short-handed with Caitlin Clark dealing with a groin injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hyped up about the win, some fans pointed out that the team has been winning without Clark in the lineup.

"5th win without CC. Lets go F!"
Ad

A fan commented about how well Indiana has been doing without Clark.

"Damn.. Fever are a amazing team without Caitlin!"
Ad

One Caitlin Clark fan even claimed that Indiana has played better without Clark this season.

"As a CC fan, i must admit that the team plays better and win without CC than with CC this season."
Ad

A proud Indiana fan commended the team's chemistry.

"The Fever are getting it done. The team effort is unbelievable. All the ladies are playing very hard and it shows. We are all very proud of you, keep it up.👍"
Ad
"Gutsy win ladies . Way to hang on . AB & Howard were big time today . Sophie huge threes today as well . Great win."
Ad

A fan boldly claimed that the Fever would be a championship team with Caitlin Clark.

"Adversity, it either makes you or breaks you. Wait till CC comes back. They are a championship contender. CC learning about herself and the team. 👍👍👍👍."
Ad

Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard shine in Fever win as Aliyah Boston dominates in 4th quarter

While Caitlin Clark is out, the Indiana Fever have shown the best version of themselves with their backs against the wall. As the team notched its fifth consecutive win, the ability of different players to rise to the occasion has also been one of the highlights, which is what Indiana had envisioned when they acquired Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham this offseason.

Ad

With Kelsey Mitchell finding it difficult to find her shots, Howard and Cunningham took over from the opening minute. They combined for a total of 38 points, with Howard scoring a game-high 21 points. Cunningham and Aliyah Boston had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Boston came out blazing in the fourth quarter. She scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The Indiana Fever have also started to trust each other, especially on the offensive end. The starters had a combined 23 assists in the win.

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White still did not give a timeline on Clark's return. The Fever will be back in action against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications