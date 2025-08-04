WNBA fans reacted to the Indiana Fever recording their fifth straight win on Sunday. After winning against the Las Vegas Aces, the Chicago Sky, the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings, Indiana defeated the Seattle Storm, one of the best teams in the league. Three of the five straight wins have come on the road. The Fever own the longest active win streak in the WNBA. It's also the second time in two seasons that they've won five in a row.In this season's streak, all wins have come when Indiana has been short-handed with Caitlin Clark dealing with a groin injury.Hyped up about the win, some fans pointed out that the team has been winning without Clark in the lineup.&quot;5th win without CC. Lets go F!&quot;James Rodriguez @irrelvntly_yorsLINK5th win without CC. Lets go F!A fan commented about how well Indiana has been doing without Clark.&quot;Damn.. Fever are a amazing team without Caitlin!&quot;Zulek K @jdjjdjjjenLINKDamn.. Fever are a amazing team without Caitlin!One Caitlin Clark fan even claimed that Indiana has played better without Clark this season.&quot;As a CC fan, i must admit that the team plays better and win without CC than with CC this season.&quot;C H U K W U E B U K A ™ @Dicksony2kLINKAs a CC fan, i must admit that the team plays better and win without CC than with CC this season.A proud Indiana fan commended the team's chemistry.&quot;The Fever are getting it done. The team effort is unbelievable. All the ladies are playing very hard and it shows. We are all very proud of you, keep it up.👍&quot;Hoosier @Hoosier11896005LINKThe Fever are getting it done. The team effort is unbelievable. All the ladies are playing very hard and it shows. We are all very proud of you, keep it up.👍&quot;Gutsy win ladies . Way to hang on . AB &amp; Howard were big time today . Sophie huge threes today as well . Great win.&quot;Nameless @ChampagnephiIIILINKGutsy win ladies . Way to hang on . AB &amp; Howard were big time today . Sophie huge threes today as well . Great winA fan boldly claimed that the Fever would be a championship team with Caitlin Clark.&quot;Adversity, it either makes you or breaks you. Wait till CC comes back. They are a championship contender. CC learning about herself and the team. 👍👍👍👍.&quot;Ray @MAGAmaddogRayLINKAdversity, it either makes you or breaks you. Wait till CC comes back. They are a championship contender. CC learning about herself and the team. 👍👍👍👍Sophie Cunningham, Natasha Howard shine in Fever win as Aliyah Boston dominates in 4th quarterWhile Caitlin Clark is out, the Indiana Fever have shown the best version of themselves with their backs against the wall. As the team notched its fifth consecutive win, the ability of different players to rise to the occasion has also been one of the highlights, which is what Indiana had envisioned when they acquired Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham this offseason.With Kelsey Mitchell finding it difficult to find her shots, Howard and Cunningham took over from the opening minute. They combined for a total of 38 points, with Howard scoring a game-high 21 points. Cunningham and Aliyah Boston had 17 and 16 points, respectively.Boston came out blazing in the fourth quarter. She scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.The Indiana Fever have also started to trust each other, especially on the offensive end. The starters had a combined 23 assists in the win.After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White still did not give a timeline on Clark's return. The Fever will be back in action against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.