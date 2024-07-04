$73,439 Sky star Angel Reese could add to her fortune amid reports of deal with Hershey's for 'Reese's Pieces'

Fresh off her illustrious college career, former LSU Tiger and WNBA star rookie Angel Reese is on track to add even more sweetness to her life. According to TMZ Sports, Reese is reportedly in talks with candy giant Hershey's for a potential endorsement deal with its iconic "Reese's Pieces."

With a reported salary of $73,439 for the 2024-25 season, according to Spotrac, Reese's potential in marketing is a masterclass, even though details about any deal with Hershey's remain under wraps.

The collaboration might have started following the Chicago Sky's last-minute 71-70 victory over Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever, as after the game, Angel Reese posted on X in recognition of her fans.

"Reese's pieces Where yall at?????" she wrote.

Shortly after, Hershey's Reese's account replied, saying that Angel was its favorite player and had been following her.

As per TMZ Sports, Angel Reese and Hershey's are in negotiations to form a partnership. Reese has been referring to her fans as "Reese's Pieces" since her time at LSU.

Reese also showed love as she was rocking her own candy-themed Reebok sneakers during the Chicago Sky game on Sunday against the Commissioner's Cup winner, Minnesota Lynx.

The kicks were painted by local Chicago artist Marvin Baroota, who has been customizing Reese's sneakers all season.

Reese has also secured partnerships with brands such as Reebok, Beats by Dre, Wingstop, Xfinity and Raising Cane.

Angel Reese expresses admiration for A'ja Wilson's shoe line despite Reebok partnership

Angel Reese has become a young star in women's basketball, and this week, she shattered the mold by saying how much she loved her fellow WNBA player A'ja Wilson's shoes. Even though Reese has her own partnership with Reebok, acknowledging Wilson's new signature sneakers shows the bond and respect that goes around in the league.

Angel Reese spoke with media members ahead of the Sky's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on June 27 and said she was looking forward to her first game against them.

Apart from Wilson giving the "Bayou Barbie" some on-court guidance, the Chicago rookie is motivated by the two-time WNBA champ off it as well. Reese explained that if it weren't for her Reebok deal, she would wear Wilson's signature Nikes on the court.

"I love her shoe. I'm so happy for her," Reese said. "I mean, she's deserved it. A'ja has been somebody that's inspired me, not just on the court, but off the court, and as a black woman, her story being from South Carolina and everything behind that.

"So I'm super happy for her. I wish if I could wear Nike, I would definitely wear her shoe for sure. But I'm happy for her, everything that she's doing, and she continues to lead the way in so many different ways."

Although there has been no official word yet on the release date of Wilson's debut signature shoe with Nike, low-top Cosmic Unity 3s have been spotted as her go-to this season.

But one thing is for sure: Angel Reese, with her play on the court and off of it giving her across-the-board appeal at this juncture in time, has turned into much more than a hardwood standout. She's transforming herself from a hoopster to a brand powerhouse in the making.

