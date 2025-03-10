A'ja Wilson reacts to Trae Young placing her alongside Serena Williams on his Mount Rushmore of female sports icons

If A'ja Wilson decided to hang her boots today and walk away from basketball, she would still make the list of legendary WNBA players. But Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is already putting her on the Mount Rushmore of female athletes.

In a video posted by the Hawks social media handle, Young and his teammates picked their Mount Rushmore of female athletes. While players' lists varied, tennis legend Serena Williams and Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles remained consistent.

Trae Young named Williams, Biles, legendary American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky and A'ja Wilson in his list.

"I am gonna go with the sis A'ja Wilson," Young said, mentioning the WNBA star.

Honored with the Hawks star naming her in his pick, the Las Vegas Aces star reposted the video on her Instagram story. She captioned the post by tagging Young and a 'fingers crossed' emoji.

Wilson IG post [Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

A'ja Wilson has one of the most impressive resumes in sports history. At age 28 and seven seasons in the WNBA, she has collected numerous accolades that have embellished her basketball career to a legendary level.

She's a three-time league MVP, one-time Finals MVP and a two-time WNBA champion. The Aces star has won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, led the league in blocks in three different years and is the reigning scoring champion.

Wilson also holds the record for most points scored by a player in WNBA history. The six-time WNBA All-Star is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and has been named in the All-WNBA First Team and WNBA All-Defensive First Team multiple times.

A'ja Wilson reconnects with Aces teammates at Mist vs Laces Unrivaled game

A'ja Wilson sat courtside with Aces teammate Chelsea Gray as they watched their teammate Jackie Young dominate against the Breanna Stewart-led Mist BC at the Unrivaled league. Young scored a game-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shots from the field, including 5-of-8 shots from the 3-point line.

After the game, the Aces star posed with Gray, Young and Jewell Loyd, who was traded to the Aces in January in free agency. Loyd played her first 10 seasons with the Seattle Storm before joining the Aces in a three-team trade.

Wilson reposted Loyd's post on Instagram story with a wholesome message.

"Just some of my fav ppl

Wilson IG story [Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Wilson didn't play in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled. For the Aces star, she uses her offseason to decompress and start her next season with a fresh mind.

