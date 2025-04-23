Aaliyah Edwards hypes offseason grind with Rajon Rondo & Phil Handy ahead of her 2nd WNBA season

Aaliyah Edwards has already shown her elite offensive game during the Unrivaled basketball, playing for The Mist BC. Edwards reached to final game of the 1-on-1 Tournament before being defeated by Napheessa Collier. She defeated Breanna Stewart 12-0 in the opening game.

Edwards has been sharpening her offensive game ahead of her second WNBA season. On Tuesday, April 22, she reposted a video from her training on Instagram.

The video showed her working on her offense alongside Mist BC coach Phil Handy and former NBA star Rajon Rondo. She was also seen practicing ball fake move under the basket from the two-time NBA champion.

The Washington Mystics star then reposted the video on her Instagram Story and captioned it with a special message.

"Let 'em sleep on the 3 too watch how it wake 'em up!@thereal94feetofgame @rajonrondo," Edwards wrote.

[Credit: IG/@aaliyahedwards_24]

Edwards training with Phil Handy and Rajon Rondo

Edwards appears to be making a statement with her improved 3-point shooting. In her rookie season, she rarely attempted threes, relying instead on her jump shot and physical game in the paint.

Aaliyah Edwards talks transition from college to WNBA

The transition from college to WNBA was one of the talking points during the last WNBA season. Amidst Caitlin Clark's struggles before the Olympic break, the adjustment to the physicality of the league was highlighted, as Clark also struggled.

However, for Aaliyah Edwards, the struggle was more mental. In a conversation with Essence in February earlier this year, Edwards said that WNBA basketball was more of a mental game for her. She also said that from being a senior in college to being a rookie in the WNBA within weeks was a big transition for her.

"The biggest transition for me was how much of a mental game it is," Edwards said. "I finished Final Four, had to do training camp a week later, and then two weeks after that, we're in preseason games. It was a lot for me to get away from the college lifestyle, but also the college mentality of, I'm a senior, but now I'm going into being a rookie."

The Washington Mystics selected Edwards at 6th overall in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft. In her rookie season, she averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also shot 49.0% from the field.

