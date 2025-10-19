Aaliyah Edwards shares true feelings for Toronto after video with Gradey Dick goes viral: "Energy just hits different"

Aaliyah Edwards made headlines on Saturday in Toronto. The Connecticut Sun player attended the Toronto Raptors' last preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets. The WNBA player supported her home team with a Toronto top that she matched with a pair of denim. After the game, Edwards was also seen sharing some light moments with the Raptors player Gradey Dick. A day after her NBA game courtside appearance at Scotiabank Arena, Edwards posted a series of pictures from the outing. In the first picture, she posed with the badazzeled baskwetball. In the subsequent pictures, she posed with Raptors play-by-play announcers and superfan Nav Bhatia. In the last slide, she posted a video of RJ Barrett making a 3-point shot from the corner. The Connecticut Sun player captioned the post with a big message, sharing her true feelings. &quot;Toronto energy just hits different💜 #home,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStatistically, it wasn't the best season that Aaliyah Edwards had imagined for herself. After spending her rookie season with the Washington Mystics, the former UConn star spent the second half of her second season with the Connecticut Sun. She played 21 games of the season with the Mystics and averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game before she was traded to the Sun. In 15 games with the Sun, Edwards averaged 4.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17 minutes. Her minutes, points and rebounds all decreased in her second season. When the video of Aaliyah Edwards and Gradey Dick surfaced on the internet, fans on social media were left wondering whether Edwards wanted to return to her home country and play for the Toronto Tempo. Aaliyah Edwards' UConn teammate reacts to her Toronto outingAaliyah Edwards' outing received a lot of reactions from fans on her social media post, including her UConn teammate Nika Muhl. While fans were wondering if Edwards would join the Toronto Tempo, the 14th WNBA team set to join next season, Muhl posted with a two-word reaction.&quot;Courtside baddie,&quot; Muhl wrote in the comments. LA Sparks forward, Rae Burrell, also reacted on the post with a series of fire emojis in the comments section. Comments on the postNika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were teammates throughout their college basketball careers. They played four seasons together at UConn and led the Huskies to the Final Four appearance. Both Muhl and Edwards were selected in the 2024 WNBA draft at No. 6 and No. 14, respectively.