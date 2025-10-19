  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Toronto Raptors
  • Aaliyah Edwards shares true feelings for Toronto after video with Gradey Dick goes viral: "Energy just hits different"

Aaliyah Edwards shares true feelings for Toronto after video with Gradey Dick goes viral: "Energy just hits different"

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 22:00 GMT
WNBA: AUG 21 Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
Aaliyah Edwards shared true feelings for Toronto after video with Gradey Dick went viral [Picture Credit: Getty]

Aaliyah Edwards made headlines on Saturday in Toronto. The Connecticut Sun player attended the Toronto Raptors' last preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets. The WNBA player supported her home team with a Toronto top that she matched with a pair of denim.

Ad

After the game, Edwards was also seen sharing some light moments with the Raptors player Gradey Dick. A day after her NBA game courtside appearance at Scotiabank Arena, Edwards posted a series of pictures from the outing.

In the first picture, she posed with the badazzeled baskwetball. In the subsequent pictures, she posed with Raptors play-by-play announcers and superfan Nav Bhatia. In the last slide, she posted a video of RJ Barrett making a 3-point shot from the corner.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Connecticut Sun player captioned the post with a big message, sharing her true feelings.

"Toronto energy just hits different💜 #home," she wrote.
Ad

Statistically, it wasn't the best season that Aaliyah Edwards had imagined for herself. After spending her rookie season with the Washington Mystics, the former UConn star spent the second half of her second season with the Connecticut Sun.

She played 21 games of the season with the Mystics and averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game before she was traded to the Sun. In 15 games with the Sun, Edwards averaged 4.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17 minutes. Her minutes, points and rebounds all decreased in her second season.

Ad

When the video of Aaliyah Edwards and Gradey Dick surfaced on the internet, fans on social media were left wondering whether Edwards wanted to return to her home country and play for the Toronto Tempo.

Aaliyah Edwards' UConn teammate reacts to her Toronto outing

Aaliyah Edwards' outing received a lot of reactions from fans on her social media post, including her UConn teammate Nika Muhl. While fans were wondering if Edwards would join the Toronto Tempo, the 14th WNBA team set to join next season, Muhl posted with a two-word reaction.

Ad
"Courtside baddie," Muhl wrote in the comments.

LA Sparks forward, Rae Burrell, also reacted on the post with a series of fire emojis in the comments section.

Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards were teammates throughout their college basketball careers. They played four seasons together at UConn and led the Huskies to the Final Four appearance. Both Muhl and Edwards were selected in the 2024 WNBA draft at No. 6 and No. 14, respectively.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications