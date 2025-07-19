"Adam Silver needs to turn it up next season": WNBA fans explode as Cathy Engelbert dances to "Knuck If You Buck" with Courtney Williams

WNBA fans reacted to league commissioner Cathy Engelbert hitting the dance floor with Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman on Friday. The video that went viral showed Engelbert dancing with the Minnesota Lynx duo on Crime Mob's &quot;Knuck If You Buck&quot; song.Engelbert, who was already at the party, hugged Hiedeman and fist bumped them both. With the floor already set, Engelbert threw her first move, and the teammates followed suit and cheered her the whole time.Fans enjoyed the wholesome moment between the players and the WNBA commissioner during All-Star Weekend. One fan issued a challenge to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.&quot;Adam Silver needs to turn it up next season. pure comedy 😂,&quot; the fan wrote.Another fan took the opportunity to hilariously take a jab at Silver.&quot;NBA Comish could never,&quot; the fan tweeted.One fan said that it's better than the NBA All-Star break.&quot;Officially Better than the NBA all star break 🤣🔥,&quot; the fan commented.A fan hailed the wholesome moment between the commissioner and the players amid the tense CBA negotiations.&quot;In the middle of a CBA negotiation. The W is sooooooo unserious 😭,&quot; the fan wrote.Some alleged that Engelbert was trying to distract players from the tense CBA negotiations.&quot;Yeah Cathy have fun this weekend… we still haven’t forgotten about that CBA !! Ain’t sh** sweet,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Trying to distruct us from the issue at hand. She ain't slick,&quot; one fan wrote.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Didn’t know Cathy got down like that …. go Crazy 🤪,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;I’d dance too if the NBA paid to keep my league from going bankrupt every year,&quot; one fan commented.Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum get honest about WNBA CBA negotiations amid a rocky startThe WNBA CBA negotiations are gaining more tension as the league and players are far from reaching an agreement. According to ESPN, at least 40 players showed up to the meeting on Thursday and came out visibly frustrated.New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart called it a &quot;wasted opportunity.&quot; However, she also looked at it on the brighter side as players and the league's front office sat together.&quot;We have a strength in numbers,&quot; Stewart said on Thursday, via CBS Sports. &quot;(The) meeting was good for the fact that we could be in the same room as the league and the Board of Governors and that type of thing. But I think, to be frank, it was a wasted opportunity. We could have really kind of gotten into a deeper dive of everything.&quot;Stewart also highlighted the stark difference between the demand of the players and the offer from the league.&quot;Based on their most recent proposal, we just aren't able to get to a place where we're actually even talking about the same thing,&quot; Stweart said. &quot;So I think that’s the hardest thing — our first offer and then their counter was, like, black and white.&quot;LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was hopeful for a better outcome with the unity that WNBA players have shown in the CBA negotiations.&quot;Rev sharing is truly transformational,&quot; Plum said. &quot;We want a piece of the entire pie. Not a piece of part of the pie. We're a resilient group. We know the unity it takes to be able to (get) the outcome desired.&quot;This year's CBA negotiations would be monumental for the WNBA. With its media rights deal reaching $2.2 billion, and the league charging $250 million from expansion teams, the conversations were expected to be challenging.