  "Aliyah Boston gonna have her in hell"- WNBA fans hit frenzy as A'ja Wilson revives signature white tee ritual ahead of Fever clash

"Aliyah Boston gonna have her in hell"- WNBA fans hit frenzy as A'ja Wilson revives signature white tee ritual ahead of Fever clash

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jul 04, 2025 00:48 GMT
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to A'ja wilson reviving her white T-shirt ritual ahead of game vs Indiana Fever [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to A'ja Wilson rocking her signature white T-shirt ritual for the game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday. The Las Vegas Aces star entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Last season, when the Aces were struggling during the regular season, Wilson was often seen arriving for games in a white T-shirt and sweatpants. She was asked about the reason behind not dressing in her stylist's tunnel fit. Wilson said that she didn't deserve to wear a stylish dress because of her team's poor performance.

A'ja Wilson's simple outfit became a symbol of her dedication to winning games. The Aces star arriving in the same look had fans talking in the comments.

A fan predicted that Aliyah Boston, who has been the Fever's best player this season, would have a big game against the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"Aliyah Boston gonna have her in hell tonight. I feel it," the fan wrote.
"The one day her team is making money."

For a fan, A'ja Wilson was determined to make her point against Catlin Clark, predicting a big game from Wilson.

"She said, 'you gonna have to show me.' The face of the league, cool but the best, yea aight."
"Uh oh, she’s bout to go crazy."

A fan suggested that the three-time MVP had a hate for the Indiana Fever team.

"You can tell she hates Indy, 50."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

Seeing how Wilson's peculiar outfit had worked for the Aces star, a fan predicted a hard time for Indiana.

"Welp, it's over for Indy. That white tee went to work all last season," the fan wrote.

For another fan, it was a matchup for the face of the league title.

"Show them who the real face of the league is twin 😂😂😂😂."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

How has A'ja Wilson performed this season amid Aces' struggles

It has been a tough season for A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. After back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, the Aces, despite a good roster, are the 7th seed. They had an 8-8 record before the game against the Fever.

It has also been a subpar season for Wilson, in comparison to her last few years. In 13 games, the Aces star has averaged 21.6 points at a career-low 43.9% field goal. She is also averaging 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks.

Nandjee Ranjan

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
