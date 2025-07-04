"Aliyah Boston gonna have her in hell"- WNBA fans hit frenzy as A'ja Wilson revives signature white tee ritual ahead of Fever clash

WNBA fans reacted to A'ja Wilson rocking her signature white T-shirt ritual for the game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday. The Las Vegas Aces star entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Last season, when the Aces were struggling during the regular season, Wilson was often seen arriving for games in a white T-shirt and sweatpants. She was asked about the reason behind not dressing in her stylist's tunnel fit. Wilson said that she didn't deserve to wear a stylish dress because of her team's poor performance.

A'ja Wilson's simple outfit became a symbol of her dedication to winning games. The Aces star arriving in the same look had fans talking in the comments.

A fan predicted that Aliyah Boston, who has been the Fever's best player this season, would have a big game against the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"Aliyah Boston gonna have her in hell tonight. I feel it," the fan wrote.

"The one day her team is making money."

For a fan, A'ja Wilson was determined to make her point against Catlin Clark, predicting a big game from Wilson.

"She said, 'you gonna have to show me.' The face of the league, cool but the best, yea aight."

"Uh oh, she’s bout to go crazy."

A fan suggested that the three-time MVP had a hate for the Indiana Fever team.

"You can tell she hates Indy, 50."

Seeing how Wilson's peculiar outfit had worked for the Aces star, a fan predicted a hard time for Indiana.

"Welp, it's over for Indy. That white tee went to work all last season," the fan wrote.

For another fan, it was a matchup for the face of the league title.

"Show them who the real face of the league is twin 😂😂😂😂."

How has A'ja Wilson performed this season amid Aces' struggles

It has been a tough season for A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. After back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, the Aces, despite a good roster, are the 7th seed. They had an 8-8 record before the game against the Fever.

It has also been a subpar season for Wilson, in comparison to her last few years. In 13 games, the Aces star has averaged 21.6 points at a career-low 43.9% field goal. She is also averaging 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.6 blocks.

