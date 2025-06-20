  • home icon
  • "Angel Reese should do same but must yell Lebron instead" - WNBA fans go wild as Caitlin Clark yells 'Curry' as she sinks 3-pt shot at Warriors home

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 20, 2025 01:48 GMT
WNBA: JUN 19 Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark yelling Steph Curry's name before sinking long 3-pointer [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to Caitlin Clark yelling Steph Curry's name while draining a long 3-point shot during practice at Chase Center. Inside the Golden State Warriors' home, it was hard for the Indiana Fever star or anyone not to feel his presence.

Ahead of the Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries at the Warriors' home arena, Clark was seen practising her shots with Lexie Hull standing below the net. She launched a long 3-pointer and shouted "Curry" before the shot went in.

Reacting to the post on X/Twitter, a fan took a direct shot at Angel Reese and LeBron James.

"Angel Reese should do the same. But myst yell LeBron instead."
A fan anticipated that Caitlin Clark was setting a new trend.

"She really about to start a new trend with the kids," the fan wrote.
Meanwhile, a fan was in disbelief about Clark's long-range shooting.

"And she just casually just pull up from these ranges she don't even try to jump sometimes that's unreal man."
A fan anticipated a big game from the Fever star.

"She is having fun, in a good mood, watch out 30 pointer with 10 assists loading."
Caitlin Clark has made a habit of casually hitting shots from long distance even during games. A fan made a hilarious comment about her long-distance shots.

"This chick is allergic to the actual 3 point line."
"That ball ain't touching the rim."
It was hard for anyone to hope that Steph Curry would show up for the Valkyries vs. Fever game. But a fan said that the four-time champion was on vacation.

"Bro is on vacation. I hope he attends a fever game one day."
Former NBA player highlights the reason behind hate against Caitlin Clark in WNBA

Caitlin Clark has been instrumental in pushing the league's fame to new heights. However, the discussion around hate against Caitlin Clark has not died down since she joined the league.

After a hard foul against Clark by Marina Mabrey during the Fever's last game against the Connecticut Sun, the discussion again got a new life. Former NBA player Matt Barnes touched on the subject during his appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show."

Barnes said that Clark was a "must-watch basketball" and one of the reasons she gets a lot of hate is because of her race.

"I feel like there’s a lot of hate on Caitlin Clark, and I think, I think it’s ’cause she’s white," Barnes said. "'Cause she’s a hooper and she’s going out there and busting people’s a** every single night and it’s this little pretty, petite, country girl that you’re not expecting."
Barnes also highlighted that Clark became the biggest force in maintaining the league's ratings, despite many claiming otherwise to discredit her.

"Again, she’s not super athletic, she’s not super big, but boy, can she shoot that ball and she is must-watch TV," Barnes added. "I think when she was hurt a few weeks ago, they said viewership dropped by 52%." [Timestamp 1:02:40]
Barnes also added that one of the big reasons that players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have had success was because of how their stories were told since they were in college. He pointed it was one of the reasons that the NBA's rating was dropping.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
