Angel Reese reflects on impact of 2020 class as Paige Bueckers adds championship glory

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark led the 2020 collegiate basketball recruiting class that proved to be the turning point for the women's game. Apart from Reese and Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Paige Buekcers also highlighted the elite basketball that the 2020 class brought to the forefront.

However, even though Bueckers started her collegiate career in the same class, her injury during the 2022-23 season delayed her entry into the WNBA. She is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

After UConn Huskies and Buckers won the 2025 NCAA Divison I title on Sunday, Angel Reese made a special post in dedication to the 2020 class.

"2020 class has done so many special things for the game. #proud," she wrote on X/Twitter.

Angel Reese and Paige Buckers played their first collegiate games during the 2020-21 season. While Bueckers played all her college basketball with UConn, Reese played her initial two years with Maryland and her last two years with LSU, where she won the title in 2023.

Paige Buckers and the UConn Huskies dominated the USC Gamecocks in the title game on Sunday. Behind a dominant effort from Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and Bueckers, UConn defeated South Carolina by 82–59 for the 12th national title, the most by any school in the NCAA history.

As for Buckers, there is a high expectation that she will join the Dallas Wings, who have the first pick in the 2025 draft. Buckers' teammate Fudd was expected to be a high draft pick; however, she chose to wait and play another year at UConn.

Angel Reese's LSU coach, Kim Mulkey, once revealed the truth about her former player

Aggressive, passionate and outspoken are some of the traits that define Angel Reese as a basketball player. She might not be the WNBA's most talented player, but Reese is leaving her mark on the biggest stage, and it certainly isn't smaller than any other WNBA superstar.

While her game and personality have garnered a big fanbase, it certainly hasn't been all good for the Chicago Sky star. Reese has been misunderstood by many because of who she is.

After securing LSU's first title in April 2023, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey appeared for an interview with NBC's Chessa Bouche. Mulkey gave a rough picture of who Angel Reese was.

"I think she is misunderstood," Mulkey said (Timetamp: 11:50). "Because she is very matter of fact. Has her own opinions. We are totally different in a lot of respects, but in the respect that I see a competitor, I see a kid that just wants to win. I would say we're very similar in that respect."

Mulkey also added that Angel Reese always wanted to be a good leader. Almost two years later, Resse has neither changed anything about herself nor has she stopped learning and being the best version of herself.

