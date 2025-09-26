"Another trophy in her throne room" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark's Hall of Fame honor from her high school amid Fever's playoff game

NBA fans reacted to Dowling Catholic High School announcing Caitlin Clark's induction into the 2025 Athletic Hall of Fame class. The big event was unfortunately scheduled on Friday, on the same day that the Indiana Fever were set to face the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The scheduling by Clark's alma mater in West Des Moines, Iowa, didn't sit well with the Fever fans. With some confused and some upset, the fans poured their comments on the social media post. However, a fan was happy for the Indiana Fever star getting an honor from her school.&quot;Another trophy in her Throne Room!&quot;Infobyway @smitch2010LINK@CClarkReport Another trophy in her Throne Room!Meanwhile, one of the fans said that HoF wasn't enough to properly honor Caitlin Clark's contribution to the school.&quot;duh, you mean hey haven't renamed the city, and/or school after her.&quot;Wayne Whaley @WayneWhaley1136LINK@CClarkReport duh, you mean hey haven't renamed the city, and/or school after herA fan was not happy with the school for badly timing the event.&quot;Why tonight? Whose in charge of this fumble?&quot;LeeFordHere @TheGame7GuyLINK@CClarkReport Why tonight? Whose in charge of this fumble?A fan was left wondering if Clark would be at the Fever game supporting her teammates.&quot;Wait. So she won’t be at the Fever game tonight?!?? Can’t they do the induction after the playoffs? I cannot imagine that there is a more important person to be there than CC regardless of who else went to Dowling. 🤔.&quot;Mike @intravelingmanLINK@CClarkReport Wait. So she won’t be at the Fever game tonight?!?? Can’t they do the induction after the playoffs? I cannot imagine that there is a more important person to be there than CC regardless of who else went to Dowling. 🤔One of the fans mocked the school for scheduling the big event on the same night as the home game against the Aces.&quot;On a night she has a game and can't attend? Smart. 🙄.&quot;Squanchie @Squanchie20LINK@CClarkReport On a night she has a game and can't attend? Smart. 🙄&quot;They should have waited until tomorrow because the Fever have a game tonight.&quot;A fan poked fun, saying that others must deserve more than the Fever player.&quot;🤔 Surely there are more deserving players than Caitlin 😳😵‍💫😝😝🤣😂🤣😂.&quot;Is Caitlin Clark not attending Fever playoff game today?Caitlin Clark set her priority straight and chose to attend the Fever vs Aces Game 3 and support her teammates in what is turning out to be a highly competitive series. Shortly before the game, Indy Star reported that Clark was attending the game, ditching her HoF ceremony. On his X handle, Indy Star reporter Brian Haenchen posted a video of Clark entering the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in her Nike attire. The HoF induction was scheduled at 6:15 p.m. CT, which was 15 minutes after the Fever-Aces game started. According to Indy Star, the ceremony was scheduled before Dowling Catholic's homecoming football game. Apart from Clark, the other six former Dowling athletes will be honored.