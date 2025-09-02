  • home icon
  • "Attention seeker": Sophie Cunningham faces fan backlash for viral bikini dancing video while recovering from gruesome knee injury

"Attention seeker": Sophie Cunningham faces fan backlash for viral bikini dancing video while recovering from gruesome knee injury

By Nandjee Ranjan

Published Sep 02, 2025 22:12 GMT

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 02, 2025 22:12 GMT
Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to Sophie Cunningham's TikTok bikini dance video [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans were not happy with Sophie Cunningham's social media post on Tuesday. While the Indiana Fever player recovers from her torn MCL, she has been actively posting on her social media, and it has reached a point where fans have blasted her, some alleging that her attention isn't on her recovery.

Hater Report posted a video of Cunningham dancing to Reneé Rapp's "I Think I Like You Better When You're Gone," in a bikini, with her knee brace on. From her dance moves, it seemed like Cunningham was right when she said on Monday that she was feeling like her old self.

also-read-trending Trending

However, fans were not feeling Sophie Cunningham's vibe. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote that Cunningham was trying to seek attention as she was away from action.

"Attention seeker," they wrote.
Another fan said that while Cunningham was attractive, she needed to stop making cringeworthy videos.

"No, she's stoppable, and I hope someone will stop her from making these videos very soon. She's hot but these videos are cringe af," the fan wrote.
A fan criticized the WNBA star for prioritizing TikTok over her recovery.

"Isn't she supposed to be a professional athlete recovering from knee surgery?" the fan commented.
A fan let loose in the replies section and said Cunningham was more worried about being a model and not about conditioning like a pro athlete.

"That’s why she got hurt. They worried about being models.. lol and these females think they should be payed like male pro athletes… they trying to guilt trip men like they do everything else. It’s time we stop the bs bcuz what r they contributing to society? the fan wrote.
One of the fans found Cunningham 'annoying.'

"She's become extremely annoying," they commented.
"You can tell the attention has gotten to her head," another user wrote.
One of the fans opined that this was one of the reasons why people didn't take the WNBA seriously.

"Remind me again why nobody takes the WNBA seriously," they wrote.
Sophie Cunningham makes a hilarious comment amid her rehab

It has been over two weeks since Sophie Cunningham went down with a devastating knee injury. Throughout the time since her surgery, the Fever star has remained in high spirits. But it seems like Cunningham is finally feeling great about her recovery.

On Tuesday, the WNBA star posted a picture of herself relaxing by the pool and getting some sunlight in her swimsuit, the same one she wore in her TikTok dance video. In the post, she hilariously revealed that she had convinced her trainer to rehab with her.

"you are looking at where I'm making our trainers do rehab with me today hahahah," she wrote in the caption.
[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]
[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Sophie Cunningham won't be returning this season. She was the third Fever player, after Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, to exit with a season-ending injury.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

