  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • Fever forward expresses heartfelt gratitude to Sophie Cunningham for welcoming her with open arms

Fever forward expresses heartfelt gratitude to Sophie Cunningham for welcoming her with open arms

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 29, 2025 15:27 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm (image credit: getty)

The Indiana Fever have signed 17 players this season amid injury woes. Sophie Cunningham was their latest player to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, following Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson.

Ad

The Fever signed WNBA veteran Aeriel Powers to a seven-day hardship contract following Cunningham's injury. The forward made her debut on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.

Excited about her first game in an Indiana jersey, Powers posted a mini vlog on her social media on Wednesday. From getting ready for the game to rocking Caitlin Clark's T-shirt for merchandise promotion, Powers' day started on a high note. She also showed the food provided by the team and the pregame practice before tip-off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cunningham dropped a wholesome comment for her new teammate.

"Love that you are here!" Cunningham wrote.

Powers responded with a heartfelt message followed by a heart emoji.

"@sophie_cham thanks for welcoming me with open arms sis 🤗 ❤️," Powers wrote.

Colson also commented with a series of pinching hand emojis, and Powers acknowledged it.

Free agent NBA guard Patrick Beverley and Powers also exchanged emoji-filled messages in the comments section.

Ad
Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/aerial_powers23)
Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/aerial_powers23)

The Storm matchup was the second game for Powers in a Fever jersey. She had two points, nine rebounds and one steal in her team's 20-point victory.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham gives update on her injury with a hilarious twist

Sophie Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL tear on Aug. 17 that required her to undergo surgery. The Fever guard has since been recovering.

Cunningham gave an update on her rehab.

"I've been doing a little bit of rehab," Cunningham said on Wednesday, via the "Show Me Something" podcast. "Lots of icing, just trying to get an extension. ... I've been really trying to work on getting my leg straight."
Ad

She was in great spirits and even cracked a "that's what he said" joke.

"They said for my age, and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking really nice. I said, 'that's what he said!'" Cunningham said.

The Indiana Fever were preseason title favorites with the addition of Cunningham and Natasha Howard. However, the series of season-ending injuries and Caitlin Clark's groin issue took them out of the list of championship contenders.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications