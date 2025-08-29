Fever forward expresses heartfelt gratitude to Sophie Cunningham for welcoming her with open arms

The Indiana Fever have signed 17 players this season amid injury woes. Sophie Cunningham was their latest player to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign, following Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson.The Fever signed WNBA veteran Aeriel Powers to a seven-day hardship contract following Cunningham's injury. The forward made her debut on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.Excited about her first game in an Indiana jersey, Powers posted a mini vlog on her social media on Wednesday. From getting ready for the game to rocking Caitlin Clark's T-shirt for merchandise promotion, Powers' day started on a high note. She also showed the food provided by the team and the pregame practice before tip-off. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCunningham dropped a wholesome comment for her new teammate.&quot;Love that you are here!&quot; Cunningham wrote.Powers responded with a heartfelt message followed by a heart emoji.&quot;@sophie_cham thanks for welcoming me with open arms sis 🤗 ❤️,&quot; Powers wrote.Colson also commented with a series of pinching hand emojis, and Powers acknowledged it.Free agent NBA guard Patrick Beverley and Powers also exchanged emoji-filled messages in the comments section.Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/aerial_powers23)The Storm matchup was the second game for Powers in a Fever jersey. She had two points, nine rebounds and one steal in her team's 20-point victory.Sophie Cunningham gives update on her injury with a hilarious twistSophie Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL tear on Aug. 17 that required her to undergo surgery. The Fever guard has since been recovering.Cunningham gave an update on her rehab.&quot;I've been doing a little bit of rehab,&quot; Cunningham said on Wednesday, via the &quot;Show Me Something&quot; podcast. &quot;Lots of icing, just trying to get an extension. ... I've been really trying to work on getting my leg straight.&quot;She was in great spirits and even cracked a &quot;that's what he said&quot; joke.&quot;They said for my age, and for what I do for a living, that my knees are looking really nice. I said, 'that's what he said!'&quot; Cunningham said.The Indiana Fever were preseason title favorites with the addition of Cunningham and Natasha Howard. However, the series of season-ending injuries and Caitlin Clark's groin issue took them out of the list of championship contenders.