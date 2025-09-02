Sophie Cunningham sends love as Naomi Osaka’s iconic US Open sportsmanship act over Coco Gauff trends again

Sophie Cunningham showed love to a wholesome throwback video of Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. The US Open social media posted a five-year-old video of a wholesome, elite sportsmanship gesture from Osaka.Gauff, who was just 15 years old, met Osaka, who was world No. 1 and the defending US Open champion, in the third round. It was Gauff's first appearance in the Grand Slam tennis event. Osaka defeated Gauff by 6-3, 6-0, leaving the 15-year-old emotional.After the game, Osaka asked Gauff to do the interview with her, saying people were there to watch her.&quot;These people are here for you ... You are amazing, seriously,&quot; Osaka told Gauff.Gauff eventually did the interview, but said she didn't want to take the moment away from Osaka, who gave a big hug to the young star before she left the stadium. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCunningham reacted to the wholesome video with a red heart emoji.Cunningham's comment on the postFour years later, in 2023, Coco Gauff captured her first US Open title by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. On Tuesday, Osaka and Gauff met again in the Round of 16 at the US Open, where Osaka won 6-2, 6-3. Earlier this year, Gauff claimed her second Grand Slam by winning her first French Open title.Sophie Cunningham sends an early warning to WNBA teams amid MCL rehabSophie Cunningham's season-ending MCL tear was the latest big blow to the Indiana Fever's quest for a deep playoff run this season. She suffered an MCL tear while she was in the midst of one of the greatest offensive stretches of her career.15 days since her injury, Cunningham has undergone surgery and has been rehabbing her knee. On Tuesday, Cunningham shared a big update and sent an early warning to the other teams in the post.The Fever star posted a powerful message with a selfie on her IG Story. Cunningham wore a gray T-shirt and a pair of white shorts.&quot;starting to feel like me again so y'all better watch tf out,&quot; she wrote, followed by emojis.[Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]Sophie Cunningham has been ruled out for the season. While it is great watching Cunningham feel like herself just a few days after the surgery, the Fever fans won't watch her take the floor anytime this season. In 30 games, she averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 25 minutes this season.