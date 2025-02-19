"Best Valentine gift that I can truly give him" - A'ja Wilson gets honest about her relationship with Bam Adebayo after he debuted A'One kicks

WNBA star A'ja Wilson and NBA star Bam Adebayo have kept their relationship private for the longest time. They were rumored to be dating before the Paris Olympics. As per People, the WNBA player has confirmed her relationship with the Miami Heat star.

A'ja Wilson appeared at Chase Cashback Courts during NBA All-Star Weekend, and she was in San Francisco as she had plans to attend. Sadly, after two consecutive All-Star appearances, Adebayo didn't make the cut this year.

"My NBA All-Star is not here," Wilson told People.

When asked about Valentine's Day, Wilson said that they were not able to spend their special day together. However, Wilson was happy that Adebayo was getting the much-required rest for the season ahead, and that was the best gift she could give him.

"[He is] getting the rest he needs. "And that's the best Valentine gift that I can truly give him, is just the rest."

Adebayo also accompanied A'ja Wilson when the USC decided to retire her jersey on Sunday, February 2, 2025. She even addressed him as her "favorite Olympian."

A'ja Wilson gives a wholesome reaction to Bam Adebayo rocking her signature shoe during NBA game

Before the Miami Heat faced the Brooklyn Nets on February 7, Bam Adebayo sat courtside ready for his practice. Adebayo seemed locked in and seemed to have been breezed with a fresh air of motivation. The change in his aura was because of the Nike A'One that he was rocking with nothing but love in his heart.

Bam Adebayo became the first person to bring A'ja Wilson's Nike A'One to the basketball court, even when he was a Jordan brand ambassador.

When People asked Wilson about watching Adebayo rocking her first signature sneaker, she said it was a big "moment" for her.

"It was super dope. It was a moment," she said.

Wilson also revealed that she and the Miami Heat star have been friends for a very long time. She also added that Adebayo also "really wanted to be at the forefront" of helping her market her sneakers.

Moreover, the Las Vegas Aces star also added that her Miami Heat [boy]friend was the perfect person if she wanted to put her shoes in the NBA.

"If I have to put it out in the NBA, why not have someone like Bam Adebayo, who's just a good person all around, to kind of showcase my shoes, so I was thankful he was able to wear it," Wilson said.

A'ja Wilson's Nike A'One will be released later in the spring. The unisex adult sizes will be sold at $110 and the kids sizes at $90.

