"Michael Jordan gave that boy a pass for today" - NBA fans tease A'ja Wilson's 'favorite Olympian' Bam Adebayo for rocking her Nike A’One shoes

NBA fans teased Bam Adebayo for rocking A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe, the Nike A'One, during pregame against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. The Miami Heat star was pictured sitting on a chair holding a basketball while wearing the A'One pink colorway.

Interestingly, Adebayo has a contract with Jordan Brand, and his wearing a Nike shoe was very unusual, since he would be endorsing a Nike shoe. One of the fans hilariously quipped that Michael Jordan had given him a pass for one day.

"Jordan gave that boy a pass for today 😂😂," a fan wrote.

One of the fans quipped about A'ja Wilson's statement during her jersey retirement at South Carolina when she called Adebayo her "favorite Olympian."

"Our favorite Olympian," the fan wrote.

Although they have not confirmed their relationship publicly, a fan wrote that the Heat star was flexing in his girlfriend's shoes.

"Wearing your gf signature shoe what a flex 😮‍💨," the fan wrote.

"That’s what I’m talking about! Way to represent!" the fan wrote.

A fan hilariously called them Mr. and Mrs. Adebayo, showing love to their love story.

"Helluva year for Mr and Mrs Adebayo 🥰🥰❤️. We love their love story and pray for them ❤️," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fan predicted that the Heat star would have a huge game against the Nets while wearing Wilson's shoes.

"My dog going for 40 tn," the fan wrote.

A'ja Wilson says she wants LeBron James to wear her shoes

The market has received A'ja Wilson's signature shoe really well. Unlike a superstar in the NBA who received their signature shoes early in their career, Wilson had to wait for seven years to get hers. Before she got her own signature shoes, Wilson wore LeBron James' Nike LeBrons during her WNBA games.

Now, the Las Vegas Aces star wants the LA Lakers star to wear her signature shoes. When Sneaker News asked Wilson who she wanted to wear her shoes for marketing and suggested Josh Hart, she named the Lakers superstar.

"Honestly, yeah! Josh Hart would have to be one," A'ja Wilson said. "And if i’m going to think big, I would love to see LeBron in my shoe just because of the relationship that we have and the mutual respect we have for one another."

A'ja Wilson's A'One is set to be released in May later this year. The first signature shoe has been debuted in the “Pink Aura” colorway. The sneakers will launch on SNKRS and other retail stores. Moreover, the adult sizes of A'Ones are priced at $110 and $90 for kids sizes.

