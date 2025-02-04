 'Pretty girl always wears her pearls": A'ja Wilson pays ultimate tribute to grandmother as she reveals inspiring story behind the Nike necklace

WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson proudly unveiled her long-awaited first signature shoe with Nike on Tuesday. Her first signature shoe has everything that any fan would want in their favorite player's signature shoe.

Wilson's Nike A’One is as personalized as it could get for a player's first signature shoe. One of the highlights of her sneaker is the support frame in pearlized form. The design is personal to the Las Vegas Aces star.

In a conversation with sneaker authority Nick DePaula, A'ja Wilson said that the pearl design was inspired by the pearl necklace that her grandmother gave her.

While speaking to DePaula, Wilson recalled the words of her grandmother:

"A pretty girl always wears her pearls."

Wilson said that growing up she struggled with with confusion to look good, and it was her grandmother who gave a simple solution. The solution happened to be something that gave Wilson immense confidence.

"Growing up, I wasn't the beautiful thing that you see now," Wilson said. "It was a big glow-up for me. And I was going through my highs and lows, finding what I want to look like, finding who I want to be. And it was hard.

"My grandmother always had these pearls, and she was just like, 'These pearls are going to make you beautiful no matter what you look like, no matter how you're growing into your height.' I wore those pearls forever. It gave me that sense of confidence."

The Nike A'One will be sold for $110 for adult sizes. For kids, the shoe will be sold at $90.

A'ja Wilson reveals another personal life touch that she put in her first signature shoe

There are other areas as well that A'ja Wilson has put a more personal touch to.

Four other things that stand out in the shoe are a quote from her while answering a reporter, easter eggs, a mantra from her grandmother and a symbol representing her mother and father.

"Weakness? Weakness? We don't have time for that!!!" A'ja Wilson's famous answer is carved into the sole of the shoe.

In the center of the sole, her grandmother's line, "As a matter of fact, the best is yet to come," is also carved.

The inside of the tongue of the shoe features a symbol that represents her mom and dad.

Wilson told Nick DePaula that anyone who has her shoe has pieces of her and her words with them.

“My fans and anyone that comes into contact with the shoe has literally pieces and words of me with them,” Wilson said. "I hope that they use those words to carry them to the next level or carry them to where they want to be in life. … They aren't just words. They’re stuff that I live by."

At just 28, A'ja Wilson has achieved what most athletes end their careers without achieving half of. She is a two-time champion, three-time league MVP, one-time Finals MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-WNBA first-team selection.

The Aces star was the league-scoring leader last year. She has also been the league's blocks leader in four different seasons, including the last three consecutive years.

