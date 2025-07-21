"Bet Caitlin Clark could’ve got them in" - WNBA fans troll StudBudz duo Courtney Williams & Natisha Hiedeman for getting bounced from nightclub

WNBA fans reacted to Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, the StudBudz duo on Twitch stream, being denied entry into a nightclub. The incident occurred on Monday, following the All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.Before Williams, Hiedeman and others could enter the club, they were stopped by bouncers. The security said that they had to wait outside before they were identified as to who they all were. Williams tried to sell that they were in the WNBA and were just with the All-Star Game, but it didn't work.Reacting to the post, fans trolled the WNBA players, writing that Williams and others would have gained entry if they were as famous as Clark.&quot;I bet Caitlin Clark could’ve got them in 💀,&quot; a fan wrote.SUAREZ @suayrezLINKI bet Caitlin Clark could’ve got them in 💀&quot;If it was cc she’d be let in.&quot;Katie ❤️ | Top 0.20%😈 | Free OF 😫 @thaofficialkatLINKIf it was cc she’d be let inA fan shaded Williams for thinking she was as famous as LeBron James.&quot;Shawty thinks she’s LeBron.&quot;🌟𝑱𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑺🌟 @_HOZxLINKShawty thinks she’s lebronA fan posted a Steve Harvey's crying meme to troll the Lynx stars.&quot;StudBudz after getting bounced rn.&quot;A fan suggested that Williams and Hiedeman would have to bring in a known WNBA star to get entry next time.&quot;they need to bring Angel Reese or Paige Bueckers with them next time 😂😂😂,&quot; the fan wrote.Chief @chiefflipsLINKthey need to bring angel reese or paige bueckers with them next time 😂😂😂&quot;These wnba players Trying to leach of Angel Reese and Clark.&quot;Graceful🦈 @upbilssedLINKThese wnba players Trying to leach of Angel Reese and ClarkA fan shaded both the WNBA stars and the All-Star Game.&quot;Wait… denied entry after the All-Star Game? That’s wild 👀.&quot;Rob 𝕏 @RobMetaxLINKWait… denied entry after the All-Star Game? That’s wild 👀StudBudz duo gave a closer look inside the All-Star gameThe separation between the real and professional lives of WNBA stars exists, and perhaps also because of necessity. However, what the StudBudz duo, Natasha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, did during the All-Star Weekend was revolutionary.They hosted a 72-hour livestream during the weekend, giving a closer look into what went goes on behind the stage. The livestream made one thing clear: these professional players are also regular people, sometimes vulnerable and sometimes just wanting to have a little bit of fun.The weekend featured a range of events and a star-studded game. However, the level of competitive preparation appeared more relaxed than during the regular season or playoffs.One of the highlight moments covered by the StudBudz was the first party during the weekend, after the orange carpet. Fans spotted some of their favorite players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others at the same party. At one point, Clark, who had had a few drinks, even hilariously shouted into the camera before Aliyah Boston took it away.WNBA stars gradually embraced the StudBudz duo, joining in their livestream antics. WNBA president, Nneka Ogwumike, even fooled the duo that the CBA meeting was in 10 minutes. But perhaps the biggest highlight of their livestream was WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. She fist bumped and danced with Hiedeman.Like Clark said, &quot;What if we do that normally, and you just never saw it?&quot; about players staying out late, the weekend perhaps gave a different view about the players' lives, all thanks to StudBudz.