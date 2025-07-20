“She don’t know who she’s talking to” — Netizens react to StudBudz asking Diplo to play better music at a party

On July 20, 2025, Diplo posted a video to his Instagram Story showing him at a party with Minnesota Lynx guards, Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedman, who also host a popular Twitch streaming channel under the name StudBudz. The duo gained viral popularity on Twitch during the 2025 WNBA season.In one of the stories, Diplo tagged Indianapolis, Indiana, as the location of the story featuring StudBudz. According to a USA Today report dated July 19, 2025, Indianapolis is coincidentally also the venue for the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend.The story Diplo uploaded to his Instagram stories on July 20, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@diplo)Soon after, a video went viral on X, where Courtney Williams is allegedly seen asking Diplo to play better music. The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) posted the clip on July 20, 2025, garnering attention from many fans and spectators.Some fans reacted, saying that perhaps Courtney was not aware of who she was talking to. Netizens found the interaction hilarious, as one X user commented:&quot;She don’t know who she’s talking to.&quot;&quot;It’s the way Diplo doesn’t know he’s with the studbudz and the studbudz don’t know they with Diplo,&quot; wrote an X user.&quot;He didn’t know who she is. She didn’t know who he is,&quot; commented another user.&quot;SHE DOES NOT KNOW WHO HE IS LIKE I CANT,&quot; said a fan.However, many users applauded Courtney for asking Diplo to change the music and commended the DJ for listening to her and switching the track.&quot;As she should! he said bet &amp; now the vibes are immaculate,&quot; wrote a netizen.&quot;The best part was, he did switch it up — and that’s when the party really got started and a dull room lit up,&quot; said another netizen.&quot;And he did it too! StudBudz won the weekend for sure,&quot; commented a user.Diplo's six-figure fine and new single for BlackpinkIn recent news, Diplo has been fined €300,000 for organizing an unauthorized rave in Cala d’Hort, a protected cove on Ibiza’s western coast. As reported by edm.com on July 2, 2025, and according to Diario de Ibiza, the June 2024 event was held near Es Vedrà, an ecologically sensitive site designated as both a Natura 2000 zone and an Area of Special Natural Interest. The fine that Diplo is to pay, confirmed by Ibiza’s Department of Activities in July 2025, is one of the most severe penalties issued by local authorities for an unlicensed gathering.The event reportedly attracted hundreds of attendees and was promoted across Diplo’s social media channels. Clips posted to his Instagram Story allegedly showed a crowd dancing along the beach despite clear restrictions on holding events in the area. Officials cited fire risk and environmental disruption as grounds for the enforcement action.While there has been no statement from Diplo regarding the fine at the time of press, Diplo was in the headlines for his contribution to K-pop group BLACKPINK's newly released single Jump.BLACKPINK's new single, &quot;Jump,&quot; debuted live in South Korea before being shared in its studio version and accompanying music video, according to a report by Rolling Stone on July 11, 2025. The music video, directed by Dave Meyers, was released on July 11, 2025. The track is the first single from the K-pop quartet since August 2023, as the four members —Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa —have been focusing on their solo careers since then. BLACKPINK is currently on their &quot;Deadline&quot; world tour, which kicked off in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5, 2025.Diplo co-produced the track alongside 24, Boaz van de Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums. Diplo is also credited as one of several co-writers, along with TEDDY, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, and Jesse Bluu.More about StudBudz at the WNBA All-Star WeekendAt the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Minnesota Lynx guards Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams made waves with their Twitch stream. Known on Twitch as StudBudz, the duo turned the league’s annual celebration into a live stream for thousands of fans. As reported by USA Today on July 20, 2025, the pair spent over 72 hours live-streaming their All-Star experience from behind the scenes, giving audiences an unfiltered look at life off the court.Launched just a few months prior, StudBudz quickly gained popularity. Natasha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams, known for their matching pink hair, captured moments across All-Star events, attracting close to 15,000 concurrent viewers throughout the weekend.According to USA Today, the Twitch stream was discussed even before the All-Star Game tipoff, with Caitlin Clark and Team Collier captain Napheesa Collier talking to Hiedeman about the logistics and impact of their growing platform. Williams, who played for Team Collier, said,“We are so surprised, honestly, we did not know how much love we’d be getting.”With growing momentum and strong player support, Hiedeman also suggested that StudBudz might go much beyond the WNBA, saying,“We going to be at the Grammys, ESPYs… the Met Gala — anything big and, like a good time, if it’s fun and live, call us and we will be there.&quot;The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis offered fans more than just on-court action. On July 19, 2025, USA Today reported that the weekend-long celebration would feature branded courts, player appearances, and entertainment events across the city. Caitlin Clark, sidelined due to injury, remained a prominent figure throughout the weekend, appearing at events and serving as Team Clark’s captain during the game, along with the popular duo StudBudz.AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 (Image via Getty)Fan zones ran for three days, culminating in Saturday night’s main event. Activities included bounce houses, pop-up shops, and brand giveaways. WNBA Live, a two-day fan festival held at the Indiana Convention Center, drew over 20,000 attendees and featured more than 25 brand activations —up from four in 2022, according to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a crowd of 16,988 witnessed performances by GloRilla and aerialists, while courtside guests included Leslie Jones, Pau Gasol, and Dawn Staley. The weekend was also marked by player-led activism: warm-up shirts read “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” and chants of “Pay Them!” followed Engelbert’s MVP announcement.