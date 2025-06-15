"Brings white supremacy and hatred": Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas calls out Caitlin Clark's fanbase as Fever star seals epic comeback

The issues around some of Caitlin Clark's fans are attracting more voices. Most recently, Michael Jordan's former teammate and activist Etan Thomas released a critical statement addressing Clark's big fan base.

Ad

On Sunday, Thomas made a post on his Instagram and posted his quote from "The Collision." While the former NBA player showed massive love to Clark, he was critical of her fanbase for allegedly supporting "white supremacy."

"From a basketball perspective Caitlin Clark is the truth. From a personal standpoint, she demanded that people stop using her as a symbol for racism and bigotry. She was never the issue," Thomas wrote.

Ad

Trending

"It's that demographic of her fan base that brings white supremacy and hatred to the table that's the issue"

Ad

This is not the first time that Thomas has spoken about the issue. Last month, after allegations of racism against the Indiana Fever fanbase, Thomas urged Clark to keep speaking against it.

Clark has not been silent about the racism issues that have painted the WNBA in a bad light. Last year, she had called out people for using her name to propagate racist agendas.

"I think everybody in our world deserves to have the same amount of respect,” Clark told The Athletic’s James Boyd last year in June. “The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect. So, people should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing, it’s not acceptable."

Ad

In September last year, the Indiana Fever star once again reiterated her stance on "racism" and "hateful" comments from the fanbase. Caitlin Clark said that they were "trolls" and not basketball fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Players like Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington and Chennedy Carter have previously highlighted the hate they have received on social media.

ESPN's Monica McNutt calls out Caitlin Clark fans

Etan Thomas is not the first person and perhaps won't be the last, who has spoken against Caitlin Clark fans. ESPN's NBA analyst Monica McNutt recently called out the massive fanbase for their alleged hate against Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Ad

McNutt called out the fanbase for its apparent hate against Reese, quoting an old adage.

"Caitlin Clark fans: You can love your favorite player and say nothing about Angel Reese," she said. "Like our parents used to say, if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all."

Clark has perhaps been the most instrumental figure in changing the landscape of women's basketball. However, with the widening fanbase, the issues unrelated to basketball have come to the forefront, and the league has to address that as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More