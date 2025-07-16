"Caitlin Clark clearly struggles w/emotional control": Jason Whitlock gives no-holds-barred take on Fever star's recurring issues with refs

The Indiana Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday saw Caitlin Clark lose her calm against the officials. The Fever star was visibly unhappy with referee Michael Price during the third quarter after a call was overturned.

Sports commentator Jason Whitlock reflected on Clark's behavior, slamming the WNBA star for not having control over her emotions.

After the game, Whitlock condemned Clark's on-court behavior on X and wrote that the Fever star was too "w/emotional," before claiming that she was a "wild child."

"Caitlin Clark clearly struggles w/emotional control," Whitlock wrote. "She's spent 2 years in WNBA barking at/berating the refs. It's not a mystery why the Fever have a bad whistle. The refs are humans and talk amongst themselves. College refs w/similar complaints. Wild Child."

During the third quarter, the ball went out of bounds and the referee called it in favor of the Fever. However, before the Fever could make the inbound pass, the Sun challenged the call. Upon review, the call was overturned and the officials ruled that the ball last touched Fever forward Natasha Howard.

As Price walked towards the review table, Clark was seen arguing with him. She got visibly upset and walked toward the referee to confront him but was held back by the Fever assistant coach Briann January.

Clark once had a tough shooting night. She scored 14 points, but converted only 28.6% of her field goal attempts, including 14.3% of her 3-pointers.

Frustration mounts as Caitlin Clark exits the game with another groin injury

Caitlin Clark suffered another big setback on Tuesday. Although the Fever had a convincing 85-77 win against the Connecticut Sun, Clark seemingly reaggravated her groin injury.

In the fourth quarter, Clark threw a bounce pass to Kelsey Mitchell for an easy layup. However, Clark quickly held her right groin. The Fever star walked towards the basket and hit her head on the cushioned sanction.

The 23-year-old young star was seen crying as she walked towards the bench. When assistant coach Briann January talked to her, Clark hid her face in the towel.

Clark's frustration is understandable as she started the season on a good note, but had to miss many games this season because of a quad and the latest groin injury.

The Fever has yet to provide an update on Clark's injury. However, there is a widespread fear that she could miss another few weeks.

