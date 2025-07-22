Caitlin Clark makes hard decision on loyalty with special gesture for boyfriend Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark has been in attendance for several Butler Bulldogs games since her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was appointed as the assistant coach for the team. But her loyalty was tested when Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe asked her a tricky question.In Monday's episode of &quot;A Touch More with Sue Bird &amp; Megan Rapinoe,&quot; Clark was asked a tricky question to answer before they could wrap up the show. The co-hosts asked the Indiana Fever star to start, bench and cut three teams: The Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts and Butler Bulldogs.After much pondering, Clark chose to start with her boyfriend's team.&quot;So I can’t answer this correctly for so many different reasons … I would start Butler…they’re all great events go to all of them I don’t know.&quot;&quot;That was a horrible question. She did that on purpose to cause a problem.&quot;From being accompanied by Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend Jade Jones to sitting in the stands alone, Caitlin Clark has been present in the game to support McCaffery, and it seems like that loyalty is not changing anytime soon.Caitlin Clark reveals the most misunderstood thing about herCailtin Clark's fiery persona on the basketball court is one of the reasons for the large fan following, of course, apart from what she can deliver during the game. Compared to last season, his year, the Fever star has brought a more aggressive side to her. Getting in the face of her opponents, not backing away from the on-court scuffle, fans have watched her ultra-aggressive side come out this season.But who is Caitlin Clark really? Is she all that fans see, or something more, or perhaps a different person when cameras are not rolling. Lexie Hull had previously revealed that Clark was the goofiest player on the Fever team, even during the rookie season.Clark confirmed the claim during her interaction with Sure Bird and Megan Rapinoe. When she was asked about the most misunderstood side of her, the 2024 Rookie of the Year said that she was a &quot;comedic relief&quot; for her teammates.&quot;I feel a lot of people don’t realize how goofy I am,&quot; Clark said. &quot;Even Steph White was saying the other day people don't realize I'm just like comedic relief in the locker room.&quot;&quot;Once I step on the court, I'm super fiery,&quot; Clark said. [Timestamp 21:58] &quot;I want to kill, but every moment other than that, it's like it's not serious. I just have fun.&quot; Caitlin Clark has already been part of several on-court altercations this year. She was ready to go against Angel Reese in the season opener.Since then, she was part of the scuffle against the Connecticut Sun and was ready to fight Rhyne Howard in a game against the Atlanta Dream. Thanks to StudBudz, fans got to see her goofy side during the All-Star break.