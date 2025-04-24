Caitlin Clark pens heartfelt message celebrating 2nd anniversary with boyfriend Connor McCaffery in adorable IG post

Caitlin Clark celebrated the second year of togetherness with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery on Thursday. Although a low-key person when it comes to public display of affection, the Indiana Fever star made a special post for the second anniversary with her boyfriend.

Clark put out a few monochrome pictures with her boyfriend on her Instagram post with a wholesome caption.

In the first picture, she hugged McCaffery after a Fever game. The following post had a snap of the couple sharing a loved-up moment.

"Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤," Clark wrote in the caption.

Connor McCaffery and Caitlin Clark have been dating since she was in college, playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, they only made their relationship public after dating for five months. In August 2023, Clark posted a picture of McCaffery, placing her head on his shoulder during a boat ride.

Last year, when Clark had made a post dedicated to their first anniversary, she penned a similar heartfelt note for her boyfriend.

“One year of the best mems w my fav person 🖤 you make everyday better and I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you 🤞🏻😇," she wrote.

Caitlin Clark highlights the Fever surprising Lexie Hull on her engagement

Earlier this week, Indiana Fever player Lexie Hull got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, former MLB player Will Matthiessen, after five years of dating. Although congratulatory messages poured in from the WNBA community, the Indiana Fever had something special planned for Hull, and Caitlin Clark was more than happy to lead the surprise.

In a video posted by the Fever on Instagram on Thursday, Clark, Aliyah Boston, and other Fever players were in the locker room ready to surprise Hull. Excited with the anticipation, Clark collected the "Bride" tiara.

"I will put the tiara on her. Ok, when do we go?" Clark said.

Moments later, Caitlin Clark entered the gym shouting Lexie Hull's name at the top of her lungs and running toward her with the tiara in her right hand and a gift bag dangling from her left hand. After putting the tiara on Hull's head, Clark handed Hull the gift bag, too.

"That's so cute, guys," Hulls responded to the surprise with happy dance moves.

Since Clark joined the Fever, she and Lexie Hull have built a strong chemistry on and off the court. After the Fever's season ended last year, Hull and Clark drove around Indianapolis goofing around.

