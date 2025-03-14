Caitlin Clark reacts in 2-words to Iowa's Jada Gyamfi's photoshoot from Fever star's hometown Des Moines

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Mar 14, 2025 23:02 GMT
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 25 Div I Women
Caitlin Clark reacted to Jada Gyamfi's photoshoot from her hometown Des Moines [Picture Credit: Getty]

Caitlin Clark reacted to her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi's latest post on social media. Gyamfi posted a series of pictures from her visit to Des Moines, Clark's hometown, wearing a black top and a pair of leopard print pants. She captioned the post with a leopard and black heart emojis.

Clark quickly reacted to the post, joining hundreds of others in showering love over the Hawkyes player.

"Beauty queen," Clark wrote in the comment.
Caitlin Clark's comment

Caitlin Clark and Jada Gyamfi played two seasons together. However, she hasn't been able to get much playing time. Last season, when Clark played her last season with the Hawkeyes, Gyamfi was in her sophomore year and played 20 games for the team, averaging 1.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game

Caitlin Clark hilariously shades Fever teammate Lexie Hull as two ends up exchanging banter

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark developed a strong friendship in just their first year together on the Indiana Fever. After the 2024 WNBA season ended, the teammates have not only been on vacations together but they were often seen playing golf as well.

Clark's sense of humor was on full display during a round of mini golf with NFL legend, Eli Manning. As they played, Manning posed a fun question: which teammate is least likely to cover the check after a team dinner? The catch is Clark had to answer if she missed sinking her ball in the hole.

"You're out to dinner with the entire team and the bill comes. Who is the least likely person to pick up the check?" asked Manning.
"Let me just make it so I don't have to answer," Clark said while she tried to make the shot.

However, since she failed, she had to answer the question. Hesitantly, she named Lexie Hull.

"Least likely? Probably Lexie."
Hull playfully responded to Clark's jab by threatening that there would be no free meals for Clark in the future. Clark's witty comeback only added to the humor, making the exchange even more entertaining.

"Wowwwwwwwww. No free meals/snacks/drinks/anything from me from here on out 🫡 @caitlinclark22," Hull commented underneath the post.
"Didn't expect any different!" Clark replied.

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark will enter the next WNBA season with an updated Fever roster. With veteran presence like DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham, Clark and Co. will have a better shot at the title going into the 2025 WNBA season.

