Caitlin Clark reacts with 4-words to Iowa's Ava Jones’ cancer diagnosis during injury rehab

Caitlin Clark sent love to Ava Jones after the announcement about her health on Saturday. The former Iowa Hawkeye player revealed in her Instagram post that she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that impacts the lymphatic system.

Prayers and love showered from everywhere on Jones' social media post. Clark, whose jersey the Hawkeye retired on Feb. 2 earlier his month, also sent love and prayers for Jones.

"Praying for you kid ❤️," Clark wrote in the comments.

Clark's former Iowa teammate Gabby Marshall also commented on the post, sending love to Ava.

"❤️❤️ So much love for you Ava!" wrote Marshall.

Ava Jones has already suffered so much in her life. She had committed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. However, her hopes and dreams of playing basketball were shattered the very next day after her announcement as Jones and her parents were hit by a car in Louisville.

Her father, Trey, died in the accident, and her mother, Amy, also sustained several injuries. Ava suffered a traumatic brain injury in the accident and later had to retire from pursuing basketball due to medical reasons.

If Jones has shown anything in the last two years, it has been her heart to fight. Despite unimaginable losses, she never stopped putting up a fight and standing on her feet. She can run today and play sports too. With a new challenge in front of her and the support of the entire Iowa basketball, Ava will put up a strong fight again.

Caitlin Clark's teammate gets honest about Fever star's large fandom

Caitlin Clark's superstardom is also not just because of her talent but mostly due to her large fanbase.

Kelsey Mitchell, who re-signed with the Fever this offseason summed up the experience of watching Clark's fans inside the arena every day.

She sat with Erica Wheeler on the latter's "Easy Buckets" podcast and said that Clark's fans are very loyal and passionate. Mitchell also added the fans would follow Clark to any city she went before hilariously adding that she was happy that she was on Clark's side.

"I think that, experiencing it, I love Caitlin Clark fans. But Caitlin Clark’s fans are different. They are very passionate people and they gone ride or die," Mitchell said.

"They’ll go everywhere she goes. Let’s just say CC I’m happy, I’m on the right end of it. Caitlin Clark fans, I love you back, I promise," she added.

Caitlin Clark's fanbase is only multiplying every day, and the increasing viewership of the Fever is a testament to this.

