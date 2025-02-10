Caitlin Clark reveals one woman athlete she admires the most: "She's just so even keel"

Caitlin Clark is arguably the most celebrated athlete in the country. From filling arenas to transforming the narrative surrounding women's sports, the Indiana Fever star has revitalized the WNBA. However, there is another athlete whom Clark herself looks up to.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Clark was asked if there was a woman athlete whose game she admired. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year named World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda and highlighted the golf star's even mindset during both bad and good times.

"I am going to give a shoutout to Nelly Korda," Clark said. "Lucky enough, I got to play golf with her. And I think what I love about her game is she is just so even keel. Things are great. She is the same person. Things don't go as great, same person."

In November last year, Caitlin Clark played with Korda at Annika Pro-Am in Belleair, Florida. Clark and Korda played for nine holes together. The Fever star and Nelly Korda attracted a large crowd to the LPGA tournament.

Sabrina Ionescu gives her take on Caitlin Clark's effect on WNBA

Sabrin Ionsecu deserves as much respect as anyone in the WNBA today. The defending champion is also one of the trendsetters in the WNBA and one of the only few athletes in the league with a signature shoe contract.

However, the arrival of Caitlin Clark has been groundbreaking for the league. Since being drafted by the Fever, Clark has proved to be the biggest crowd-puller in women's sports.

The New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu spoke to USA Today about the rise of the Fever star. In some of the interviews shared on social media, the Liberty star gave her take on Clark's popularity and ability to pull the crowd.

Ionescu also revealed that she supported Caitlin Clark since the Fever star was in college playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

I've always supported her through her college career and just wanted to be someone that she can just come to and ask any questions entering the league," Ionescu said in an interview with USA Today Sports.

"Obviously, she has a target on her back just like a lot of us do...She has kind of been helping us push this league forward, bringing so many new fans and eyes to the game. Everywhere she goes, she sells out arenas."

"So it has been really fun to see what she has been able to do, and knowing that there’s so many young girls that are looking up to her and want to accomplish what she has so far," Ionescu added.

Both Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark recently appeared in Nike's ad during the Super Bowl LIX. Fellow superstar and WNBA reigning MVP A'ja Wilson also featured in the ad.

