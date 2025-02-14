Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery melts hearts with romantic monochrome couple pic for Valentine’s Day

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is celebrating her second Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Conner McCaffery. McCaffery posted a romantic picture of the couple celebrating the special day on Instagram.

On Friday, McCaffery posted a monochrome picture with Clark, holding her hand as they walked in what seemed like a public outing.

"V Day," Connor wrote in the caption.

"Love u," he wrote tagging Clark.

[Credit: IG/@connor_m30]

Clark also showed her love for her boyfriend in one of her social media posts. She reposted McCaffery's Instagram post on her IG story and captioned it with a black heart emoji.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]

McCaffery and Clark started dating in April 2023, when she was playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Clark made their relationship public with an Instagram post. Last year, in April, Clark made a social media post dedicated to their first anniversary.

McCaffery and Clark both have been supportive of each other. While the boyfriend of the WNBA star has been supportive of her basketball carer, Clark has often visited Butler University men's basketball team games to support McCaffery who took the assistant coach position with the team last year.

Rob Parker slams Caitlin Clark for rejecting All-Star invite

Caitlin Clark declined the NBA All-Star Break invited by the league for a potential 3-point contest. The NBA wanted to recreate last year's face-off between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point contest, but Clark decided to let go of the opportunity.

Fox Sports analyst Rob Parker slammed the Indiana Fever star for rejecting the invite. According to Parker, participating in the contest would have been the "least" that the WNBA star could have done given that the NBA has long subsidized the WNBA.

"How can she say no when the WNBA wouldn’t even be around if it wasn’t for the NBA? They have subsidized that league forever," Parker said. "Ratings this year, right? Guess how much money the WNBA lost this past year — $50 million. Even with Caitlin Clark and her numbers.

So the least she could have done was done a solid for her brothers in the NBA," he added. "They aren’t earning their keep. Let’s just be honest. I’m being honest. The least she could have done was take part in that. And she has ruined NBA All-Star Weekend for me."

As per the Sports Business Journal, Clark didn't participate in the competition because her practice includes "catch-and-shoot 3-pointers or shots off the dribble." Moreover, while Parker claims a loss of $50 million for the 2024 season, the New York Post revealed in October that it was expected to be $40 million.

