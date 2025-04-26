Caitlin Clark's competitive spirit shines through as she shows off cup-stacking skills with Lexie Hull

Greatness in sports requires competitiveness and humility, and Caitlin Clark possesses a remarkable blend of both. When the Indiana Fever star is on the basketball court, she is a menace, but a seemingly goofy everyday person otherwise.

The X/Twitter post from the Fever on Friday revealed another talent that Caitlin Clark has. The post showed Clark and Lexie Hull placing blue and red cups, and building a pyramidal structure, and Clark chose to alternate colors while stacking them up.

Once the pyramid was made, Clark quickly stacked up all the cups within seven seconds:

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark have developed a strong bond since Clark joined the Fever last season. After the last season ended, they connected over driving around Indianapolis and playing golf together.

The chemistry between Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull could prove to be crucial for the Indiana Fever going into next season. Last season, their off-court chemistry translated on the court, and Lexie Hull had the best season of her career, shooting over 47% from the 3-point line and establishing herself as a menace on defense.

Caitlin Clark and Fever team surprise Lexie Hull on her engagement

The Indiana Fever team has been perhaps the biggest story in this WNBA offseason. The Fever made some of the biggest moves in the last few months to enable the team to have a chance at the title.

Moreover, since the team has gathered together for workouts, some great videos are coming out of the practice facility.

Moreover, of all the Fever players, Lexie Hull's offseason has been highlight after highlight. She was part of the Rose BC that won the inaugural season of the Unrivaled and pocketed $50,000. Just over a month later, Hull got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Will Matthiessen.

When Hull returned for practice after engagement, Caitlin Clark and some of the Fever players surprised her with engagement gifts. In a video posted by the Indiana Fever's Instagram handle, Clark, Aliyah Boston, and others gathered in the locker room to prepare for the surprise.

Clark got her hand on the "Bride" tiara and decided to be the one to put it on Hull.

"I will put the tiara on her. Ok, when do we go?" Clark said.

She also grabbed the special engagement gift bag, and Boston held the "Bride" balloons. The video transitioned to Clark hilariously running towards Hull, shouting her name with the tiara raised over her head.

Clark put the tiara on Lexie Hull's head and handed over the gift bag to her. Overwhelmed with the wholesome gesture from her teammates, Hull also showed some dance moves.

