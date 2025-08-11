Caitlin Clark’s rookie card sells for over 4x her $78K WNBA salary in record-breaking auction

When it comes to Caitlin Clark's market value, it's hard to put a cap on it. The Indiana Fever star has been undisputed in auctions, with her cards being sold at an all-time high price, and the price for her latest rookie card auction is a testament to that.According to the New York Post, the Fever's superstar's one-of-one edition, the 2024 Panini Immaculate Logowoman rookie card, was sold for a record-breaking $317,200, marking the third time her card has been sold for at least $300,000. The Logowoman rookie card featured a Clark autographed jersey patch.As per the New York Post, Caitlin Clark's 2024 Panini Immaculate Logowoman rookie card was released through Panini America’s 2024 Rookie Royalty WNBA collection. The card featured the WNBA star's signature in blue ink with &quot;ROY 24&quot; featured right below her signature. The card also featured a colorful WNBA logo patch and the limited edition &quot;1/1&quot; at the bottom.What is even more noticeable is the difference between the price of the rookie card and Clark's WNBA salary. The sold price for the card is four times over Clark's 2025 WNBA salary, which is $78,066 for the 2025 season, per Spotrac.According to Goldin, the bid started on July 12 at $50,000, and the price was doubled within an hour. By July 31, the highest bidder's price had reached $220,000. As of Sunday, the highest price recorded on Goldin was $260,000.Skip Bayless raises questions about Caitlin Clark's groin injuryWhile the Fever have been consistent with their message about Caitlin Clark's recovery being on the right track, Skip Bayless has raised eyebrows with his latest question. In the latest episode of his &quot;The Skip Bayless Show&quot; on Friday, the sports analyst questioned the validity of the WNBA's and Fever's claim.Alluding to Clark's long absence, Bayless wondered if the Fever star had torn her groin and was out for the season.&quot;Is it possible that this time, she tore her groin so badly that she's already been privately ruled out for the rest of the season, yet the league wants to keep the media and the fans in the dark about this so that people keep tuning in, figuring, 'Oh, she'll be back soon,'&quot; Bayless said. &quot;Is that what’s going on? Maybe.&quot;Caitlin Clark has missed 22 games this season, including preseason and the Commissioner's Cup championship game. The Fever star has missed games on four occasions. She has missed 13 regular-season games with left and right groin injuries.