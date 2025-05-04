Caitlin Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham aims to etch her own spot on Iowa court by shooting beyond CC 22 emblem

Caitlin Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham has been the most talked about Indiana Fever player besides Clark. The new Fever star played a polarizing role in Fever's victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday.
After a successful first preseason game, Cunningham is aiming for something bigger. The Fever team was at Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes' Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Sunday special preseason game against the Brazil national team.
After the Brazil team tried shooting long-range shots from the famous "Caitlin's logo," even making one, Sophie Cunningham had a new range in her head.
The Fever star wanted to make shots from beyond the "Caitlin's logo," and she let everyone know as she was exiting the court. Moreover, she already had a name for her logo range.
"I'm gonna hit one beyond that," Cunningham said. "It's gonna have number 8 SC."
The Brazil women's national team vs Indiana Fever game has already left behind several regular-season games this season in terms of ticket sales.
The tickets were sold out within an hour of going online. Moreover, according to The Sporting News, the average ticket price for the game is $670, the highest price for a WNBA game since 2015.
Clark and the Fever have a big load to carry this season with an updated roster. A healthy Fever team is set to be one of the most dangerous in the league. However, a lot will also depend on how well they gel together when the regular season arrives.
Video shows Sophie Cunningham in NSFW mode fury against rookie Kiki Iriafen
The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game will perhaps go down among the most competitive preseason games in the league's history. The Fever were playing without Caitlin Clark and the Mystics had a great chance to take the contest.
A heated exchange between Sophie Cunningham and Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen took place. During a play in the second quarter, Cunningham and Iriafen jumped to take the rebound after a missed shot from a Fever player.
Cunningham was even successful in taking the ball from Iriafen. However, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft quickly knocked the ball out of Cunningham's hands. However, as Cunningham was rushing to get the rebound, Iriafen body-slammed the veteran player.
Cunningham quickly recovered and charged towards the rookie. A furious Cunningham was seen using NSFW words against the rookie.
"you don't motherf****** do that. You don't motherf****** do that," Cunningham was seen saying.
Cunningham had a stellar game personally. She led the Indiana Fever to victory with 21 points.