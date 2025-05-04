Caitlin Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham aims to etch her own spot on Iowa court by shooting beyond CC 22 emblem

Caitlin Clark's teammate Sophie Cunningham has been the most talked about Indiana Fever player besides Clark. The new Fever star played a polarizing role in Fever's victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Ad

After a successful first preseason game, Cunningham is aiming for something bigger. The Fever team was at Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes' Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the Sunday special preseason game against the Brazil national team.

After the Brazil team tried shooting long-range shots from the famous "Caitlin's logo," even making one, Sophie Cunningham had a new range in her head.

The Fever star wanted to make shots from beyond the "Caitlin's logo," and she let everyone know as she was exiting the court. Moreover, she already had a name for her logo range.

Ad

Trending

"I'm gonna hit one beyond that," Cunningham said. "It's gonna have number 8 SC."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Brazil women's national team vs Indiana Fever game has already left behind several regular-season games this season in terms of ticket sales.

The tickets were sold out within an hour of going online. Moreover, according to The Sporting News, the average ticket price for the game is $670, the highest price for a WNBA game since 2015.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Clark and the Fever have a big load to carry this season with an updated roster. A healthy Fever team is set to be one of the most dangerous in the league. However, a lot will also depend on how well they gel together when the regular season arrives.

Video shows Sophie Cunningham in NSFW mode fury against rookie Kiki Iriafen

The Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics game will perhaps go down among the most competitive preseason games in the league's history. The Fever were playing without Caitlin Clark and the Mystics had a great chance to take the contest.

Ad

A heated exchange between Sophie Cunningham and Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen took place. During a play in the second quarter, Cunningham and Iriafen jumped to take the rebound after a missed shot from a Fever player.

Cunningham was even successful in taking the ball from Iriafen. However, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft quickly knocked the ball out of Cunningham's hands. However, as Cunningham was rushing to get the rebound, Iriafen body-slammed the veteran player.

Ad

Cunningham quickly recovered and charged towards the rookie. A furious Cunningham was seen using NSFW words against the rookie.

"you don't motherf****** do that. You don't motherf****** do that," Cunningham was seen saying.

Expand Tweet

Cunningham had a stellar game personally. She led the Indiana Fever to victory with 21 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More