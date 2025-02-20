Cam Newton drops 1-word reaction to being Angel Reese's next guest on Unapologetically podcast

The resume of Angel Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" has quickly become elite in light of the names that appeared on the show. From Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade to Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie, the elite list of guests is perhaps unprecedented in such a short time.

The latest name on the list is former NFL superstar Cam Newton. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback appeared on Reese's podcast on Thursday. Elated with the news for her fans, the Chicago Sky star made an update post on her podcast's official Instagram page.

"Cam Newton joins the show TODAY. 5pm EST/4pm CST," Reese wrote in the caption.

The post also received a reaction from the NFL legend himself.

"-1ØVĖ," Newton wrote in the comments.

Newton is one of the greatest players in the Panthers' franchise history. In 2015, he was named the NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Before Cam Newton, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie appeared on the show. However, Reese's elite guest list is not limited to sports. She has also had guests from the music industry and names from social media influencers like Sexyy Reed and Funny Marco.

Reese's podcast has also garnered a big fanbase on social media. It has 149K followers on Instagram and 128K subscribers on YouTube.

Brittney Sykes makes a big revelation about Angel Reese

From the lens that fans look at any player in the league, Angel Reese might not be the perfect scorer. But the Sky star has shown so much heart and toughness on the court, that Reese has every chance to be one of the greats in the league and many WNBA players are learning that about her in Miami.

Reese's Rose BC teammate, Brittney Sykes, who also played for the Washington Mystics last season, applauded her Unrivaled teammate for her tough mentality on the court. Sykes also shared that Reese has a completely different personality off the court.

"I think who she is off the court, on the court. She's a sweet kid, a sweet girl," Sykes said. "When we're in those 4 lines, it's a dog eat dog mentality..."I'm from Baltimore" to her, that's how they play out there. She's good at timing and having a nose for it (the ball)."

It would be hard for other teams to sleep on Reese's offense next season. Although she still struggles to make long-range shots, many veterans have taken her under their wings to help her get her offense better. The latest name to help Reese is the legend Lisa Leslie herself.

