  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • Cam Newton drops 1-word reaction to being Angel Reese's next guest on Unapologetically podcast

Cam Newton drops 1-word reaction to being Angel Reese's next guest on Unapologetically podcast

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Feb 20, 2025 22:22 GMT
Cam Newton dropped 1-word reaction to being Angel Reese
Cam Newton dropped 1-word reaction to being Angel Reese's next guest on Unapologetically podcast [Picture Credit: X/@Reese10Angel, @CameronNewton]

The resume of Angel Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" has quickly become elite in light of the names that appeared on the show. From Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade to Sheryl Swoopes and Lisa Leslie, the elite list of guests is perhaps unprecedented in such a short time.

Ad

The latest name on the list is former NFL superstar Cam Newton. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback appeared on Reese's podcast on Thursday. Elated with the news for her fans, the Chicago Sky star made an update post on her podcast's official Instagram page.

"Cam Newton joins the show TODAY. 5pm EST/4pm CST," Reese wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post also received a reaction from the NFL legend himself.

"-1ØVĖ," Newton wrote in the comments.
Newton&#039;s comment
Newton's comment

Newton is one of the greatest players in the Panthers' franchise history. In 2015, he was named the NFL MVP and NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Ad

Before Cam Newton, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie appeared on the show. However, Reese's elite guest list is not limited to sports. She has also had guests from the music industry and names from social media influencers like Sexyy Reed and Funny Marco.

Reese's podcast has also garnered a big fanbase on social media. It has 149K followers on Instagram and 128K subscribers on YouTube.

Brittney Sykes makes a big revelation about Angel Reese

From the lens that fans look at any player in the league, Angel Reese might not be the perfect scorer. But the Sky star has shown so much heart and toughness on the court, that Reese has every chance to be one of the greats in the league and many WNBA players are learning that about her in Miami.

Ad

Reese's Rose BC teammate, Brittney Sykes, who also played for the Washington Mystics last season, applauded her Unrivaled teammate for her tough mentality on the court. Sykes also shared that Reese has a completely different personality off the court.

"I think who she is off the court, on the court. She's a sweet kid, a sweet girl," Sykes said. "When we're in those 4 lines, it's a dog eat dog mentality..."I'm from Baltimore" to her, that's how they play out there. She's good at timing and having a nose for it (the ball)."
Ad

It would be hard for other teams to sleep on Reese's offense next season. Although she still struggles to make long-range shots, many veterans have taken her under their wings to help her get her offense better. The latest name to help Reese is the legend Lisa Leslie herself.

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी