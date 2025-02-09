"That is Sheryl Swoopes level ignorance & hatorade" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers wild comparison during UConn broadcast

WNBA fans reacted to a wild comparison between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers by CBS Sports commentator Julianne Viani-Braen during UConn's 77-40 win over Providence on Sunday. Viani-Braen made remarks about the playing style between the two players.

While the commentator didn't directly mention that Clark took 40 shots in a game, her comparison didn't sit well with fans.

"What I've always loved about her game is she doesn't force anything," she said. "She's not gonna go out there and take 40 shots. She isn't that kind of player.

"I know we've talked about the Caitlin Clark's of the day, now Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. They're different kinds of players, and there's really no comparing them because Paige Bueckers, she's just an all-around versatile player. … You never see her out there shooting, taking 40-50 shots. It's just not her game."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote that the commentator showed "ignorance and hatred" like Sheryl Swoopes.

"That is Sheryl Swoopes level ignorance and hatred. But, they are correct in one aspect as there is no comparison between Paige and CC in that Clark is clearly better and the gap just keeps widening," the fan wrote.

A fan brought up Clark's historic assists numbers in her rookie season.

"Saying that Paige is gonna pass the ball while CC just led the f**king WNBA in assists is f**king asinine," a furious fan wrote.

"like why are we comparing a wnba pro to a college player anyways like the roles are so different," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, for some fans, the comparison was an injustice to even Paige Bueckers.

"This kind of ignorant commentary is unfair to Clark, but it's ultimately even more unfair to Bueckers. Stop desperately searching for ways to argue that Bueckers is better than Clark. Let her just be a really good player in her own right. There's no reason at all to link them," the fan wrote.

"It's just embarrassing and lazy commentary. Nobody takes 40 or 50 shots. What is she even talking about?" wrote a fan in disbelief.

Some fans wanted the commentator to apologize for lying on TV.

"When commentators outright lie like that they should be made to apologize on air as well. Opinions are fine but stating lies has no place in the game," wrote the fan.

"Caitlin doesn’t take 40 shots a game and isn’t a one dimensional scorer. compare them all you want, mention her all you want, but don’t lie on her name," another upset fan wrote.

Basketball analyst gives his take on Caitlin Clark-JuJu Watkins comparison

From Paige Bueckers to JuJu Watkins, not only basketball fans are curious about the next Caitlin Clark, but basketball analysts have also pushed for the narratives, given how good it can be for basketball. When Watkins' USC defeated Bueckers' UConn in December, the conversations about Watkins being the next superstar took flight.

Hoops analyst Robin Lundberg addressed the new narrative being picked up in the media. In his "The Robin Lundberg Show," Lundberg expressed his skepticism on the narrative in light of Clark's fame and her elite skillset.

"One, I don't think it's appreciated enough how much of a phenomenon Caitlin Clark is, and two, I don't think people give enough credit to how great of a player she is because they focus on the phenomenon part," Lundberg said (Timestamp: 0:50).

"But It is a great commentary for women's basketball that people are searching for that next Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins has physical tools that put her in those conversations.

"Who knows, if JuJu keeps this up, she could be chasing Caitlin Clark's scoring record, and then eventually she goes to the WNBA and you get that head-to-head faceoff and we'll see what's really what."

Since Clark arrived in the WNBA, her rivalry hasn't been documented outside Angel Reese. Away from Reese, a real rivalry hasn't been against any WNBA player who came before her. In the next few years, with Bueckers and Watkins on the court, the rivalry conversation might print dollars for the league.

