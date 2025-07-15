"Can’t believe 9th best guard in WNBA even got invite" - Fans go wild as Caitlin Clark set to lock horns with Sabrina Ionescu in All-Star 3-pt contest

WNBA fans reacted on Tuesday after the league named Caitlin Clark as one of five participants in the All-Star 3-point contest, joining star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Ad

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron, Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray and LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum will also participate in the hyped up contest during the All-Star weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans have long awaited Clark's debut in the contest. Some were particularly excited about Clark and Ionescu potentially going against each other.

"Sabrina vs Caitlin is about to be cinema," a fan wrote.

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 ‏ @BolWrld LINK Sabrina vs caitlin is about to be cinema

Ad

A fan posted a Steph Curry meme to express excitement over the Clark vs Ionescu 3-point contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"CC is still nursing her injury. Doubt she’ll win. I think she is doing it out of principle honestly," a fan wrote.

Siphesihle @Shaunzn LINK CC is still nursing her injury. Doubt she’ll win. I think she is doing it out of principle honestly.

Ad

During the NBA's All-Star weekend in February, the league had invited Clark to compete against Curry in a 3-point contest, but she declined.

"Love that cc turned down the NBA all star weekend so she could showcase her talents in the w on front of her own fans. Classy move," a fan said.

TBMPT @BarryMurphyPT LINK Love that cc turned down the NBA all star weekend so she could showcase her talents in the w on front of her own fans. Classy move

Ad

"Well, well, well...now THERE'S Something we REALLY want to watch!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Charles Faulkner @orn12241956 LINK Well, well, well...now THERE'S Something we REALLY want to watch!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Ad

A fan took an indirect shot at other WNBA players who had voted low for Caitlin Clark in the guards category during the All-Star voting.

"I can’t believe the 9th best guard in the WNBA even got an invite."

Seth Wilhelm @therealhelm LINK I can’t believe the 9th best guard in the WNBA even got an invite.

Ad

Meanwhile, a fan took the opportunity to throw shade at Angel Reese.

"No, Angel? Wow. She would have lost due to racism," a fan wrote.

The Andy @androidmorrow LINK No, Angel? Wow. She would have lost due to racism.

Ad

Comparing Caitlin Clark's shooting against other participants in the All-Star 3-point contest

Caitlin Clark's name was enough to pull the attention of thousands of fans towards the 3-point contest. With the most exciting player in the game going against some of the best 3-point shooters in the league, it would only be wise to compare their efficiency from beyond the arc.

Ad

Clark doesn't have a strong 3-point shooting resume, but perhaps no one in the league could shoot long logo shots as well as the Fever star. A career 33.2% shooter from beyond the arc, Clark has only shot 28.9% from the 3-point line this season.

Compared to her, all her opponents in the contest have a higher shot-making efficiency.

Sabrina Ionescu hits 35.7% from 3 and holds the contest's scoring record. Kelsey Plum shoots 38.6% for her career and 35.0% this season. Allisha Gray is shooting 38.9% with Atlanta, and rookie Sonia Citron enters the contest at 36.3% from 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More