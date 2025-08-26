"CC called it since day one" - WNBA fans react over viral throwback clip of Caitlin Clark calling Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s engagement

WNBA fans reacted to a throwback video of Caitlin Clark calling Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce's wedding. In October 2023, Clark, who was still playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, predicted during an interview with Big 10 Network that Kelce and Swift would get married.&quot;They're going to get married,&quot; Clark said when asked about how long the relationship between the pop star and the NFL star would last. &quot;You heard it here first.&quot;The couple had just started dating then and had just made their relationship public. Fast forward almost two years, and the star couple is engaged and ready to take the next step in their lives.The WNBA fans reacted to the video of Caitlin Clark calling their engagement.&quot;Cc called it since day one,&quot; a fan wrote,bookowl1918 ❤️‍🔥 @bookowl1918LINK@nosyone4 Cc called it since day oneA fan was happy for the couple, while also noting that Clark had always known the future.&quot;Caitlin always knowing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelsey were endgame. I am so happy for them,&quot; a fan commented.A fan wrote that Clark knew about it because of her close relationship with Taylor Swift.&quot;LOOK CC JUST HAD THE INSIDE INFO YAW, THIS HOW TIGHT SHE IS WITH TAY SWIFT 😉.&quot;Caitlin Clark started to hang out with Taylor Swift after her rookie season in the WNBA.A fan hilariously said that the Indiana Fever star could predict it because of her reach.&quot;She got connections.&quot;A fan predicted that Clark was going to be invited to the wedding.&quot;She is probably gonna be invited.&quot;Meanwhile, a fan hilariously wrote that Clark should be sent to the NBA for her ability to know the future.&quot;How is it fair to the other WNBA players that she can predict the future. They need to send her to the NBA. She’s too powerful for the W.&quot;&quot;Caitlin is happier than Travis and Taylor themselves,&quot; another fan commented.Caitlin Clark reacts to Taylor Swift's engagement announcement with a perfect songCaitlin Clark is one of the biggest names among the Swifties around the world. Long before she even personally met Taylor Swift, she was a big fan of the pop star.When the &quot;You Belong With Me&quot; singer made the engagement announcement on her Instagram post on Tuesday, she chose the perfect caption for the perfect proposal in the paradisiacal setting. Swift went full school mode in her announcement.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark also reposted the post on her Instagram Story with a fitting music sticker. She used Swift's &quot;So High School&quot; song in the background.[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]Clark met Swift for the first time when the pop star was performing in Indianapolis during her Eras Tour.