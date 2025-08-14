  • home icon
"Swifties so powerful we broke the internet" - Caitlin Clark goes berserk after Taylor Swift's episode on 'New Heights' podcast burns social media

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 14, 2025 02:37 GMT
Caitlin Clark goes berserk after Taylor Swift
Caitlin Clark goes berserk after Taylor Swift's episode on 'New Heights' podcast burns social media. (Photo: GETTY)

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was hyped on Wednesday for Taylor Swift's first-ever podcast appearance on "New Heights." Swift finally agreed to be on a podcast, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce serving as co-host alongside his brother Jason Kelce.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark waited patiently for the episode to drop on YouTube. The popular Swiftie predicted that the fanbase would crash the platform, with the latest episode having nearly three million views in just three hours.

"Swifties so powerful we broke the internet," Clark tweeted.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce initially broke the internet on Monday when they dropped a teaser for the pop star's podcast debut. The couple has been dating since 2023, and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end finally convinced his girlfriend to appear on one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world.

Caitlin Clark was one of many personalities and Swifties who couldn't contain their excitement from the announcement. Clark has been a fan of Swift since she was just a kid growing up in Iowa. She even used her songs as motivation to be better and fearless on the basketball court.

Speaking to NBC Sports in 2023, "CC" shared that Swift's album "Fearless" was one of the reasons why she's not afraid of anything or anyone while playing on the court.

"Fearless! I feel like being fearless is one of the most important things as a female but also as a competitor," Clark said. "I think it's something that you know comes from confidence. You have to have a lot of confidence to be fearless."
As Swift evolved as an artist, Clark also continued her fandom even though she's now a WNBA superstar. She attended The Eras Tour concert for two straight nights in Indianapolis last November.

Caitlin Clark attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift last season

Caitlin Clark attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift last season. (Photo: IMAGN)
Caitlin Clark attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift last season. (Photo: IMAGN)

During the NFL Divisional Round between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans last season, the Kansas City Chiefs invited Caitlin Clark to Arrowhead Stadium. Clark grew up a Chiefs fan in Iowa, joining Taylor Swift up in the suites and explaining to the singer some of the action happening on the field.

"Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football," Clark said on the 'A Touch More' podcast. "So I was, like, telling her why they threw a flag. In the best way, she doesn't know a lot about (football). ... I was just explaining things."

Clark also appeared on "New Heights" in January for the podcast's very first episode of 2025.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
