  "I hit the floor for real" - Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift opens up about years-long fight to reclaim her masters

"I hit the floor for real" - Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift opens up about years-long fight to reclaim her masters

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 14, 2025 00:31 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn

Taylor Swift has been a very successful musician in her life. But like all people, she has had her share of lows.

The most famous of them was when, in 2019, Scooter Braun bought her former label Big Machine Records from founder Scott Borchetta. The deal included the "masters" (i.e., original recordings) of her first six albums, among other works.

She was aghast at the deal, having perceived Braun as an "incessant, manipulative bully." This soon began a long dispute that ended only in 2025, when she finally regained the masters from Shamrock Holdings.

And on Wednesday's episode of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, Swift painstakingly recalled how that moment happened. Instead of sending her lawyers and/or agents, she opted to send her mother and brother to talk to Shamrock executives "a couple months" after Super Bowl LIX, and it surprisingly worked, moving her to tears:

"I just very dramatically hit the floor for real. Like, honestly, just started bawling my eyes out. I was just like, really, really, really? What do you mean? What do you mean? And I'm like, get, get yourself together, get your shit together."
Then, it came time to tell Kelce. He was playing video games with some friends at the time:

"He puts his headset down. He's like, 'Guys, gotta go.' And I think he thought something was wrong. And you come up and I'm just like, 'I got all my music back.' And then just start absolutely heaving. Just dead weight. Dropped... I can't believe it still."
Taylor Swift discusses bond with Jason Kelce's daughters

Moving back to the subject of family, Taylor Swift has also endeared herself to Travis Kelce's elder brother Jason. In the same episode, she revealed making sourdough bread - a "grandma-coded" hobby that she picked up after the Eras Tour - with the former Philadelphia Eagles center's daughters Wyatt, 5; Ellie, 4; Bennett; 2, and Finn, 4 months:

"This one I’ve been workshopping for the girls, because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough... They love sprinkles. We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out."
She also revealed that she had resumed sewing after the tour:

"I specialize in children’s purses and baby blankets."

Her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3.

