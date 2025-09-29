  • home icon
"Chloe Bibby didn’t do nothing wrong": Fever fans defend star forward as controversial 'racial' post draws massive backlash

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:05 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever fans defended Chloe Bibby after controversial social media post [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Indiana Fever fans defended Chloe Bibby amid the controversy surrounding her social media post perceived to consist of racial undertones. After the backlash on social media, Bibby had taken down the post and even issued an apology, vowing "to do a better job at understanding the racial undertones."

"Really sorry if I offended anyone with my post. That's not who I am and I need to do a better job at understanding the racial undertones and issues within this country," the Australian WNBA player said.

While Bibby received backlash for the picture, the Indiana Fever and the other WNBA fans were not happy with Bibby being forced to take down her post. Reacting to Bibby's apology, one of the fans said that Bibby's actions were not wrong or racist.

"Chloe Bibby didn’t nothing wrong. Racist people like to make everything racist."
A fan even said that they found the AI picture very funny.

"She had nothing to apologize for. The picture was funny."
Meanwhile, one of the fans said that Bibby's apology was a big mistake.

"Biggest mistake was her giving in to the mob and apologizing in the first place. Just ignore the idiots."
Another fan said that Bibby's apology was unnecessary.

"I wish she would retract her apology. It was not necessary."
One of the fans opined that Bibby needed to develop a thick skin to deal with trolls on the internet.

"Bibs gonna learn to never apologize to stupid snowflakes. Many of her teammates liked n commented, n now she apologized cus people have miserable lives."
"Chloe Bibby having to pay that Fever tax already is insane."
One of the fans said that Bibby was bullied by the people into deleting the picture.

"The Slows really bullied Chloe Bibby into taking that picture down?"
Why did Chloe Bibby receive online backlash for her social media post?

At one point during Game 3 of the Aces vs Fever semifinal series, Odyssy Sims was feared to have hurt her shoulders. Watching her teammate on the floor, Caitlin Clark, Chloe Bibby and Sophie Cunningham tried to rush to Sims.

However, she was quickly stopped by the police officer who signaled them to stay behind the half-court line. The picture of Cunningham facing the police officer with Clark and Bibby behind her went viral on social media, leading to a random fan generating an AI image of the situation.

In a series of pictures that Chloe Bibby posted on her social media on Saturday, she also included the AI image.

"Bench MOB things❤️‍🔥🫶🏻," she wrote in the caption.

However, Bibby quickly faced backlash on social media for the perceived racial undertone. The Fever star quickly took down the post and issued her public apology.

