"Crazy work" - Angel Reese drops brutal clap back at hater about viral comment threatening WNBA 

Angel Reese has a large fan following on and off social media. While the Chicago Sky star gets much attention, not everything has been positive. Most recently, she came in the news demanding that the WNBA players should be paid as much as NBA players.

Ad

According to a video posted on X formerly Twitter), it was also claimed by several news outlets that Reese had threatened to sit out if the demands were not met when the new CBA is introduced.

However, the person in the video debunked the viral news by revealing that the news outlets, including Yahoo Sports, had twisted Reese's words to board the "hate train."

Replaying the video from Reese's podcast "Unapologetically Angel" with guest DiJonai Carrington, the video clarified that Reese had never said anything related to the NBA.

Ad

Trending

"I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out," Reese said in the original video.

The person ended the video claiming that "something deeper was at play."

Reese reposted the video, saying that people have lied just for engagement.

"For someone they 'hate' so much, literally be having them so riled up🤣😭 Having to tell lies for engagement is crazyyyy work," Reese wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese had previously clarified her comments on X.

Angel Reese gets high praise for her work ethic from Rose BC

Since coming into the WNBA, Angel Reese has faced every kind of criticism; from her game to her dress, the Chicago Sky star has been targeted on every front. However, Reese has shown her relentless pursuit of being better while keeping her sense of self-identity intact.

Ad

Since Reese started playing in the inaugural Unrivaled league, a lot has been revealed about her. From WNBA legends like Lisa Leslie to veteran players like Brittney Sykes, the high praise for Reese has drawn a different sketch of the Chicago Sky star.

The latest one to drop praise was Nola Henry, the Dallas Wings assistant coach and head coach of Reese's Unrivaled team, Rose BC.

"She's just a dawg. She just works, she's relentless," Henry said. "I'd say it's the mentality that she backs up by her effort. She refuses to be denied, she refuses to be stopped. If there's any weakness, she'll focus in on that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Reese has been playing at Unrivaled, she has used the opportunity to learn from her veteran teammates. She also worked with Leslie to improve her layup game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback