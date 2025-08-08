  • home icon
  Crypto group takes responsibility for d*ldo incidents at WNBA games to amplify $8.5 million meme coin's market value: Report

Crypto group takes responsibility for d*ldo incidents at WNBA games to amplify $8.5 million meme coin's market value: Report

By Juan Paolo David
Published Aug 08, 2025 04:03 GMT
Crypto group takes responsibility for d*ldo incidents at WNBA games to amplify $8.5 million meme coin's market value. (Photo: IMAGN)

Amid the ongoing onslaught of green adult-oriented toys flying into WNBA courts, a cryptocurrency group has taken responsibility for the stunts. There have been at least seven reported incidents since it began on July 29 during a game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries.

According to Front Office Sports, a crypto meme group called "Green D*ldo Coin" has claimed responsibility for most of the obscene object throwing in the WNBA. One of the perpetrators named Kaden Lopez, who was arrested in Arizona and hit a spectator with his stunt, is facing assault charges.

The group acknowledged that Lopez was a part of the team but washed their hands of the original perpetrator, Delbert Carver. Since the meme coin launched last week, its value has tripled, and it now has a reported market cap of around $8.5 million.

Speaking to USA Today, a spokesman for the cryptocurrency group said that they aren't against the WNBA or women's sports in general. They just want to create a disruption or make their coin go viral using sports, which has been done over the years outside of meme coins.

"We didn't do this because like we dislike women's sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous," the spokesman said.
"Creating disruption at games is like, it happens in every single sport, right? We've seen it in the NFL. We've seen it in hockey, you know. ... Fans doing random things to more or less create attention."

And as the group claimed responsibility, two more adult toy-throwing incidents occurred during the Chicago Sky-Atlanta Dream WNBA game on Thursday.

Another WNBA coach speaks up about viral incidents

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve isn't happy about the viral stunts that have been ongoing in the WNBA. Reeve wants all the people involved punished because women should not be made fun of in a very disrespectful manner.

"It's not funny," Reeve said, according to Front Office Sports. "And it should not be the butt of jokes on any radio shows, or in print, or in any comments. ... These people that are doing this should be held accountable, and we're not the butt of the joke. They're the problem. And we need to take action."

Another problem arising from this situation is betting, with some websites already taking bets on what color it is or if it will reach the court. The league hasn't released a follow-up statement, but The Athletic reported that the office is aware of the crypto group.

